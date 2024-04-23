Victoria’s ‘Marilena’ Restaurant is Seeking a Sushi Chef

The Goods from Marilena Cafe + Raw Bar

Victoria, BC | Toptable Group’s newest restaurant, Marilena Cafe and Raw Bar, is now hiring for the position of Sushi Chef. Marilena features local and global seafood paired with high-quality sustainable ingredients that adhere to the highest standards. The Sushi Chef will manage and produce a premium sushi and Japanese raw bar program in Marilena. The incumbent will have the opportunity to work in conjunction with and learn from Executive Chef Kristian Eligh, and work with exceptional seasonal products.

Toptable Group is one of the most highly respected hospitality groups in Canada, encompassing some of the leading restaurants in Vancouver and Whistler, including Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar, Bar Oso, Il Caminetto, Blue Water Cafe + Raw Bar, Elisa, and CinCin Ristorante + Bar, as well as chocolaterie-pâtisserie, Thierry Cafe. Continuing to evolve in the pursuit of excellence, each venue has received significant critical acclaim, both locally and internationally.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Develop creative, high quality menu items for sushi and raw bar program

• Support the Executive Chef with recruitment, training, and development of back of house staff

• Lead by example, inspiring staff to deliver a memorable food experience

• Maximize resources and inventories by managing costs and monitoring inventory and budget

• Assist with overseeing the day-to-day operations of the kitchen

• Ensure food quality in presentation, flavour, and production

• Maintain exceptional cleanliness and maintain equipment to optimal specifications

• Develop a strong rapport with agents and suppliers

• (Other duties may be assigned as required)

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

• At least five years of experience in a similar role

• Completion of a designated culinary school program

• Knowledge of Japanese cuisine and cooking culture

• Knowledge of food costing and experience with cost analysis

• Highly committed to a premium level of quality

• Strong verbal and written English communication skills

• Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

• Excellent planning and organizational skills, including the ability to handle conflicting deadlines and prioritize multiple tasks

• Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays as required

To apply, email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. We are looking forward to meeting you!