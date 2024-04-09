Introducing ‘Dry Goods Beer’ Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand from Downlow Brands and Powell Brewery

The Goods from Downlow Brands

Vancouver, BC | Two East Vancouver friends, David Bowkett of Powell Brewery and Doug Stephen of Downlow Brands (DL Chicken Shack, DL Burgers) have come together to bring a new non-alcoholic beer brand to the growing zero-proof market. Dry Goods Beer is a buzz-free beer collection for people who love beer, but want to skip the alcohol. At launch, customers can choose from three styles: West Coast IPA, Grapefruit IPA, and a Classic Pilsner.

Dry Goods Beer will be available starting Thursday, April 11, 2024 at Powell Brewery and The Drive Canteen, followed by The American and Hero’s Welcome soon after, and hopefully more stores in the near future.

“It’s been fun to R&D Dry Goods Beer in the last little while – we knew it was a project we wanted to partner with Doug and Lindsey on,” says Bowkett, who opened Powell Brewery with his wife Nicole Stefanopoulos in 2012. “Our goal was to create a non-alcoholic beer alternative that tastes like beer – from colour, smell, to taste. We think we’ve achieved this, and look forward to working on more styles very soon. There might even be a non-alc sour beer on the horizon.”

The current Dry Goods Beer line-up includes:

West Coast IPA

Immerse in the vibrant flavours of the West Coast with Dry Goods’ non-alcoholic West Coast IPA. With an intense hop aroma and flavour that shines brightly, this brew offers a refreshing take on a classic style.

Grapefruit IPA

Discover the refreshing zest of Dry Goods’ non-alcoholic Grapefruit IPA. Packed with abundant grapefruit aroma and a tangy taste, this brew offers a citrusy twist on the traditional IPA.

Classic Pilsner

Savour the essence of timeless brewing with the Dry Goods Classic Pilsner. Bursting with a balanced malt flavour and a hint of hop aroma, this non-alcoholic brew offers a refreshing taste of tradition.

“David asked me stop by about a month ago to try a new non-alc beer he was working on and it floored me, a West Coast IPA that contained all the flavour and texture I used to love, but with none of the alcohol,” says Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken, Downlow Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop, and The Drive Canteen with his wife and business partner Lindsey Mann. “I’ve been pretty open about my personal struggles with drinking, which have led me to a life of sobriety, so having the chance to be a part of something that isn’t just qualitatively outrageous, but also really suits my personal lifestyle was great. I can’t wait for people to give Dry Goods Beer a taste.”

Dry Goods’ label design was created by Bowkett himself and is rooted in classic Americana soda and beer brands with a refreshing, yet vintage, colour palette featuring red, evergreen, magenta, and teal tones.

“Whether you’re living a sober life, are sober-curious, or, as our brand says, just love beer, we hope you’ll try one of our new Dry Goods styles,” adds Stephen.

For more information, please visit www.drygoodsbeer.com.

The Drive Canteen Commercial Drive 1111 Commercial Dr. MAP