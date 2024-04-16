Basta BBQ is Breaking the Barbecue Seal on Sunday, April 21st

Smell that? BBQ season is fast approaching, and the team behind Basta BBQ are primed to get grilling ASAP – this Sunday, April 21st, to be precise.

Barbecue-lovers can suss them out lunchtime (11am to 2pm) at their usual Kitsilano spot: posted up outside Farmer’s Apprentice restaurant. For this season’s kick-off event, Basta will be serving up a menu of classic favourites, plus some new additions. Expect a themed family-style spread, with condiments and sides to dip into, banchan style, as you please. Wrap your head around that by taking a peek at the menu below:

Tickets are $65 each, including tax and grats, and can be purchased in advance here. However, if you’re the sort to gauge your barbecue mood by the (still finicky) weather, then rest assured that walk-ins are also highly encouraged! And if you simply can’t swing next this month’s event? No worries: after officially breaking the BBQ seal, from then-on-out Basta is planning on popping up on the regular (think, two BBQs per month). Stay tuned to their Instagram for updates.