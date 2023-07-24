Community News / Commercial Drive

Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Catering and Events Menu

Portrait

Photo credit: Miki Ellis

The Goods from Hānai

Vancouver, BC | Hānai (1590 Commercial Drive), Vancouver’s destination for warm, home-spun farm-to-table cooking, is extending its delicious plates beyond its restaurant walls with the launch of Let’s Kau Kau (“let’s eat” in Hawaiian) – its new catering and events division. Guests can now order from a full menu of delicious dishes, bentos, and more for that next garden party, beach hang, corporate lunch, casual wedding, or just to enjoy for one at home.

“We created Let’s Kau Kau because guests have been asking us about our catering services for a while, and we thought it was about time,” says Tess Bevernage, who opened Hānai with her partner Tom Robillard, Miki Ellis, and Stephen Whiteside. “Our aim is to offer delicious plates and more for friends, families, and coworkers to celebrate over good food and even more amazing company. Some of our long time customers may even recognize popular items from our Hanai Family Table days.”

Let’s Kau Kau’s offerings are available in three categories:

Catering & Events
featuring catering pan dishes of Hanai’s most popular items for servings of six or more and/or a specially created menu for on-site catering;

Corporate Lunches
with exclusive lunch bento boxes where guests can choose three ‘courses’ such as a protein (shoyu chicken, teri-beef, or miso honey eggplant), two carbs (dashi potato salad, furikake rice, and macaroni salad), a side dish (edamame, pickles, or shoyu egg), and dessert as an add-on (including Hanai’s popular mochis);

and The Weekend Bento
a weekly rotating lunch bento selected by Bevernage, available for pick-up on every Saturday and Sunday.

Their popular spam musubi and butter mochi will also be available to add-on to catering or bentos.

“We’re excited to introduce Let’s Kau Kau to our existing guests and to potential new customers in Metro Vancouver and can’t wait to get even more creative with our bento options and menu offerings,” adds Bevernage.

For more information about Let’s Kau Kau, please visit www.hanaivancouver.com/pages/lets-kau-kau.

Hānai
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Catering and Events Menu
Michelin Adds Ten Vancouver Restaurants to Its Recommended List

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Livia is Looking for a New Chef du Cuisine

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

Treat ‘That Special Person’ to Mother’s Day Brunch at Hānai

Sopra Sotto Commercial Drive to Host ‘A Taste of Piemonte’ Wine Paired Dinner, April 27th

Chancho Tortilleria Now Open At 2096 Commercial Drive

Meet Ex-Teachers, Small Business Owners and Rad Humans, Aiyana Kane & Jackie Avery

Popular

On Breakthroughs, Vintage Porno Mags, and Real Life Tragicomedies, with Artist Lucinda Calder

2023 Guide to the Deliciousness of Summer in The Okanagan

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Beaucoup Bakery Launches Two Indulgent New Frozen Delights

Michelin Adds Ten Vancouver Restaurants to Its Recommended List

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places