Commercial Drive’s Hānai Restaurant Launches New Catering and Events Menu

The Goods from Hānai

Vancouver, BC | Hānai (1590 Commercial Drive), Vancouver’s destination for warm, home-spun farm-to-table cooking, is extending its delicious plates beyond its restaurant walls with the launch of Let’s Kau Kau (“let’s eat” in Hawaiian) – its new catering and events division. Guests can now order from a full menu of delicious dishes, bentos, and more for that next garden party, beach hang, corporate lunch, casual wedding, or just to enjoy for one at home.

“We created Let’s Kau Kau because guests have been asking us about our catering services for a while, and we thought it was about time,” says Tess Bevernage, who opened Hānai with her partner Tom Robillard, Miki Ellis, and Stephen Whiteside. “Our aim is to offer delicious plates and more for friends, families, and coworkers to celebrate over good food and even more amazing company. Some of our long time customers may even recognize popular items from our Hanai Family Table days.”

Let’s Kau Kau’s offerings are available in three categories:

Catering & Events

featuring catering pan dishes of Hanai’s most popular items for servings of six or more and/or a specially created menu for on-site catering;

Corporate Lunches

with exclusive lunch bento boxes where guests can choose three ‘courses’ such as a protein (shoyu chicken, teri-beef, or miso honey eggplant), two carbs (dashi potato salad, furikake rice, and macaroni salad), a side dish (edamame, pickles, or shoyu egg), and dessert as an add-on (including Hanai’s popular mochis);

and The Weekend Bento

a weekly rotating lunch bento selected by Bevernage, available for pick-up on every Saturday and Sunday.

Their popular spam musubi and butter mochi will also be available to add-on to catering or bentos.

“We’re excited to introduce Let’s Kau Kau to our existing guests and to potential new customers in Metro Vancouver and can’t wait to get even more creative with our bento options and menu offerings,” adds Bevernage.

For more information about Let’s Kau Kau, please visit www.hanaivancouver.com/pages/lets-kau-kau.