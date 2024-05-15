Celebrate Dad with Railtown Catering’s Slow-Cooked Father’s Day BBQ Feast

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Dad shouldn’t have to work on Father’s Day. This year, treat him to Railtown Catering’s Southern-inspired Father’s Day BBQ feast so that he can take the whole day off while the entire family celebrates.

Railtown Catering Chef and co-owner Dan Olson is passionate about traditional BBQ and the Railtown team has built a loyal following for their BBQ catering options which are all slow-cooked with care on their 12-foot Texas-style smoker. Every BBQ package is prepared carefully, putting hours of work into brining, basting and slow cooking an assortment of premium proteins and delicious accompaniments to enjoy. Each Father’s Day package comes completely cooked; simply follow the instructions to reheat and serve.

“This BBQ feast is the real deal,” said Chef Dan Olson. “Everything is slow cooked on our custom smokers in classic tailgate fashion. We only work with the best ingredients and give them the time and care they deserve, like beer brining our chickens for 24 hours to ensure that they are incredibly moist and tender to the bone.”

The comfort-packed feast generously feeds four to five people and is available for $199. It features four proteins: beef brisket prepared with a secret spice rub, sausage haus brats, tangy-sweet smoked pork shoulder, and a super tender beer-brined chicken. The package is completed with an array of sides, including house made Jalapeño Corn Bread, crunchy Carolina Cole Slaw, Corn on the Cob, Creamy Potato Salad, and plenty of the Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce for delicious dipping. As a special early bird bonus, every package purchased before June 5th will include an 8-pack of Red Truck Lager, Amber Ale, or IPA to pair with the feast.

Those serving a bigger crowd or hungry for leftovers can add additional sides and proteins such as the Memphis Style Baby Back Ribs ($45, serves four). For vegetarian and vegan guests, the team will have a variety of Beyond Meat sausages available (2/$18). Southern-style desserts include a Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie ($39) and a seasonal Strawberry Shortcake ($39). A collection of local beer and wine will also be available to add on to orders.

All orders must be placed by 10:00am on Wednesday, June 12th. Packages will be available for pickup at Railtown Cafe’s flagship location, 397 Railway Street in Vancouver, on Father’s Day Sunday, June 16th, from 11:00am–4:00pm. Delivery will be available throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge. Orders can be placed online, or by calling 604-568-8811.

Father’s Day BBQ Package Menu:



35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket

Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder

Beer Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken

Bratwurst Sausage

Corn on the Cob

Jalapeño Corn Bread

Carolina Cole Slaw

Creamy Potato Salad

Railtown Bourbon Barbecue Sauce

Railtown Signature Spice Rub