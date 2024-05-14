The Lazy Gourmet Announces New Spring Menus, Events and More

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet, Vancouver’s pioneering catering company, is celebrating the new season in a big way with the launch of a new signature spring/summer menu, as well as participation in several high-profile fundraising events, including a recent collaboration with one Michelin star restaurant Burdock & Co. for Ballet BC.

“It was an honour to work alongside the amazing Chef Andrea Carlson of Burdock & Co., who crafted an exquisite menu for a special fundraising experience for Ballet BC’s Dinner with the Dancers at their new Granville Island venue,” explains executive chef Jenny Hui, who has been part of The Lazy Gourmet for more than 30 years. “We love having the opportunity to help make a difference with community causes in the arts, health, and culinary space.”

Hui, who executed Carlson’s vision with precise precision, worked on menu development and several rounds of taste testing for The Lazy Gourmet’s new spring/summer menu with her team in the past few months.

“Our new spring/summer menu is one of our most creative yet — a testament to the incredible talent and experience we have in the kitchen with executive chef Jenny Hui and her team,” says Kevin Mazzone, general manager, The Lazy Gourmet. “Our clients have already started booking and enjoying the new creations at their events, from a small corporate team lunch to 600-person galas. The new season is off to a great start.”

Spring/summer menu highlights include: a brand new Hot Lunch Package, great for offices, with a Build Your Own Bao option and power protein salads; party-friendly Platters, such as a hyperlocal West Coast Seafood Platter, Vegan Antipasto Platter, and an artfully plated Sushi Maki Presentation; and delicious new Mains, featuring a Hallmark Farms Chicken dish with spicy guava glaze, Kalbi-Style Flat Iron Steak with a kimchi corn onion relish, and Pan-Seared Cod with lemon sake sauce.

This past March, The Lazy Gourmet was also proud to be the official caterer for the Audain Gala Auction Previews at Vancouver’s W Projects, a lead-up to its gala night, which raised more than $1,000,000. The team is also excited to participate in several upcoming celebrations and fundraisers, including Dr. Peter Centre’s annual Pride Cocktail Kickoff, where Mazzone is a co-founder, together with fellow community leaders Gary Serra, Ryan McKinley and Sid Koshul.

Most recently, The Lazy Gourmet was named Best Caterer in The Georgia Straight’s Golden Plates, as voted by readers in Vancouver.

“It’s been almost two years since The Lazy Gourmet joined the Compass Group Canada family, and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the way they continue to trailblaze in the catering world,” says Jacques Webster of Compass Group Canada. “We heartily congratulate the team on their newest recognition as Best Caterer in The Georgia Straight’s Golden Plates, the city’s perennial culinary awards.”