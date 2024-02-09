DL Chicken and Pepino’s Popular Munchies Mash-Up Starts Slicing on National Pizza Day

Vancouver, BC | Commercial Drive neighbours DL Chicken and Pepino’s Spaghetti House are teaming up once again to bring back a fan favourite, The Hot Chicken Pizza. Originally created during the pandemic, this one-of-a-kind combo of two iconic comfort foods, fried chicken and pizza, is only available for one week only, kicking-off on National Pizza Day, February 9, to February 16, 2024.

Guests can start pre-ordering The Hot Chicken Pizza solo or as a combo for take-out from Pepino’s on February 9, 2024 online at www.pepinos.ca (pro-tip, newsletter guests will get a pre-order link a day earlier). For dine-in, guests will just need to make a reservation for one of the seven days.

“It’s crazy to think more than three years have gone by since we first created The Hot Chicken Pizza, which was our way to come together during a difficult time and still create something fun and unique for the community,” says Phil Scarfone, culinary director, Banda Volpi. “Guests have been asking to have a taste of the pizza again, and we all agreed – it’s time to bring it back!”

The Hot Chicken Pizza ($45) takes Pepino’s house made dough smothered in tomato sauce and brick mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, and Grana Padano cheeses, with the crispy, caramelized edges characteristic of Detroit-style deep dish, and loads it up with spice-dusted, tender and juicy chicken thigh nuggets, bread ‘n butter pickles, and DL’s signature sauce.

The two combo options include: Hot Chicken Pizza with a 2L Coke ($52); and Hot Chicken Pizza with a 2L Coke and a limited-edition Pepino’s x DL Chicken White Tee ($79).

Also making a return, a limited-run of Pepino’s x DL Chicken White Tee ($40), originally designed by Rhek, and printed by local legend Mick Jackson of Jackson’s General Store.

“Paul, Phil, and I, we all have a love for fried chicken, and a love for pizza – there is nothing better then working together with friends, and we can’t wait for guests to enjoy The Hot Chicken Pizza once again,” adds Doug Stephen, co-owner of DL Chicken. “A special shoutout to our buddy Rhek for the awesome design. People have been asking us to run it back, so here’s their chance!”

The original story of this munchies dream team: DL’s Doug Stephen and Pepino’s co-owner Paul Grunberg met at the now shuttered Nu, moving on almost as as quickly as they started, paving the way for each of them to subsequently open their own restaurants; while Stephen and Banda Volpi culinary director Phil Scarfone cooked together at a sold-out Vancouver Chefs collaboration pop-up dinner at Crowbar in 2017, forging a relationship resulting in this one-of-a-kind combo of two iconic comfort foods.