From Italy With Love: Introducing Bar Corso’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Menu

Portrait
Photo credit: Nikki Damato Photography

The Goods from Bar Corso

Vancouver, BC | Forget roses and chocolates this Valentine’s Day; treat your amore to some Italian romance in the heart of Vancouver’s Little Italy! On February 14th, Bar Corso will be offering a special 7-course Menu Del Giorno, priced at just $75 per person, featuring an array of unique Italian dishes that are sure to impress your date! Notable items include the Ostrica, featuring local oyster, prosciutto fat and citrus caviar; the Tortellini in Brodo, made with chicken and mortadella filling, parmesan broth and confit chanterelle; and the decadent Dolce for dessert, made with Ecuadorian dark chocolate layer cake, whey caramel custard and hazelnuts. See the full menu below.

MENU DEL GIORNO 75pp

Ostrica
Local oyster, prosciutto fat & citrus caviar

Arancini
Venetian-styled arancini, mozzarella & parmesan

Endive
Anchovy foam & chicken skin

Tortellini in Brodo
Chicken & mortadella filling, Parmesan broth & confit chanterelle

Bistecca
6oz bison, carrot puree, roasted carrot, carrot top salsa verde

Sorbetto
Cherry & vermouth

Dolce
Ecuadorian dark chocolate layer cake, whey caramel custard, hazelnuts

For more information, follow @bar_corso on Instagram or visit www.barcorso.ca. Reserve your Valentine’s Day experience here!

Directions
Bar Corso
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1556 Commercial Dr.
604-336-9466
WEBSITE

Community News

Community News

