From Italy With Love: Introducing Bar Corso’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Menu

The Goods from Bar Corso

Vancouver, BC | Forget roses and chocolates this Valentine’s Day; treat your amore to some Italian romance in the heart of Vancouver’s Little Italy! On February 14th, Bar Corso will be offering a special 7-course Menu Del Giorno, priced at just $75 per person, featuring an array of unique Italian dishes that are sure to impress your date! Notable items include the Ostrica, featuring local oyster, prosciutto fat and citrus caviar; the Tortellini in Brodo, made with chicken and mortadella filling, parmesan broth and confit chanterelle; and the decadent Dolce for dessert, made with Ecuadorian dark chocolate layer cake, whey caramel custard and hazelnuts. See the full menu below.

MENU DEL GIORNO 75pp

Ostrica

Local oyster, prosciutto fat & citrus caviar

Arancini

Venetian-styled arancini, mozzarella & parmesan

Endive

Anchovy foam & chicken skin

Tortellini in Brodo

Chicken & mortadella filling, Parmesan broth & confit chanterelle

Bistecca

6oz bison, carrot puree, roasted carrot, carrot top salsa verde

Sorbetto

Cherry & vermouth

Dolce

Ecuadorian dark chocolate layer cake, whey caramel custard, hazelnuts

For more information, follow @bar_corso on Instagram or visit www.barcorso.ca. Reserve your Valentine’s Day experience here!