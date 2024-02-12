From Italy With Love: Introducing Bar Corso’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Menu

The Goods from Bar Corso
Vancouver, BC | Forget roses and chocolates this Valentine’s Day; treat your amore to some Italian romance in the heart of Vancouver’s Little Italy! On February 14th, Bar Corso will be offering a special 7-course Menu Del Giorno, priced at just $75 per person, featuring an array of unique Italian dishes that are sure to impress your date! Notable items include the Ostrica, featuring local oyster, prosciutto fat and citrus caviar; the Tortellini in Brodo, made with chicken and mortadella filling, parmesan broth and confit chanterelle; and the decadent Dolce for dessert, made with Ecuadorian dark chocolate layer cake, whey caramel custard and hazelnuts. See the full menu below.
MENU DEL GIORNO 75pp
Ostrica
Local oyster, prosciutto fat & citrus caviar
Arancini
Venetian-styled arancini, mozzarella & parmesan
Endive
Anchovy foam & chicken skin
Tortellini in Brodo
Chicken & mortadella filling, Parmesan broth & confit chanterelle
Bistecca
6oz bison, carrot puree, roasted carrot, carrot top salsa verde
Sorbetto
Cherry & vermouth
Dolce
Ecuadorian dark chocolate layer cake, whey caramel custard, hazelnuts
For more information, follow @bar_corso on Instagram or visit www.barcorso.ca. Reserve your Valentine’s Day experience here!