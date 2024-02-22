A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opening Soon Commercial Drive

Iconic Vancouver Pizzeria Reopens as ‘Don’t Argue Slice Shop’ on Commercial Drive

Portrait

A familiar player in the Vancouver pizza game is making its comeback: Don’t Argue Pizza, once a Main Street staple, is sliding back onto the scene next month – this time operating out of Caffé Soccavo at 1321 Commercial Drive. Friday, March 1st marks legend’s official rebirth as Don’t Argue Slice Shop.

The original Don’t Argue location opened in 2014, offering simple, quality pies with a proper crust and primo classic toppings alongside cold beer and friendly service. After a solid five-year run out of its 3240 Main St. address, Don’t Argue shut down in 2019, leaving a lot of people super sad (and badly craving slices). The only thing that prevented pizza-lovers from crying themselves into a deep depression over the loss was that Dom and Frank Morra – the brains behind Via Tevere Pizzeria – bought the business and its brand. If Don’t Argue was going to pass the reigns on to anyone, they couldn’t have done better than these two. The Morras know pizza and respect when it’s done right. In fact, Dom and Frank were patrons of Don’t Argue; just as original Don’t Argue owner, Nathaniel Geary, had frequented Ragazzi Pizza Co. (Morra’s first pizza joint).

Potato Mash and Classic Pepperoni side by side | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine

The brothers bought Caffé Soccavo in August 2022. They have been operating a Brooklyn Slice ghost kitchen out of the space for the past year, while putting all the Don’t Argue pieces in place. It’s been a minute, but now they are finally ready to move forward with their plans. I slipped in a few weeks ago to meet with the Morras (as well as Geary, who was on site to weigh in on a test run of Don’t Argue pies from this new kitchen). The trio walked me through the space, made a few pizzas, and gave me the rundown about the past, present and future of Don’t Argue. Here is my take-away:

First of all, not a lot will change with the space. One side of 1321 will remain Caffé Soccavo, offering espresso, soccer, and intimidating older Italian men having animated, dramatic conversations; the other side will be a counter-service pizza situation. Enter through the North door, and you’ll emerge into the former, where four basic tables sit under a display of soccer scarves, and a series of TV screens plays soccer matches on an endless loop to an audience of passionate fans. It was important for the Morra brothers to protect this part of the space which their father, Antonio (pictured below in blue Adidas track suit), frequents to meet with friends.

Photos by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine

Enter via the South door and you’ll be met with a display case featuring a variety of ready-to-go ‘Grandma’ slices (homestyle, rectangular thin-crust pizza, originally crafted by Italian grandmothers) and a Don’t Argue menu. Here, there are only a handful a seats (one four-top and a few douces) separated from the caffé by a Don’t-Argue-red half-wall. On the informal splitting of the space and the differences between the ‘pizza side’ and the traditional Italian espresso bar side, Dom says: “The pizza side of the red wall will be the “Don’t Argue” side and the other (soccer and coffee) side of the room will be “Always Argue” side.” Although I wasn’t visiting on a game day, I had no problem picking up the joke.

Either way: the menu will be a mixtape of fan favourites from the original Don’t Argue menu, complemented by inventive creations inspired by the Via Tevere team – all cooked in a Moretti Forni oven. Diners can expect the full range: Margherita, Pancetta Pineapple, Spicy Pepperoni, Pesto Ricotta, and Don’t Argue’s cult favourite, Potato Mash (topped with whipped potato, red onion and braised kale). A display case will offer up a selection of pizzas ready-to-go, in addition to made-to-order pies. There will also be salads, antipasto, Saltenboca paninis, and Italian caffè classics, including soft serve ice cream and espresso-based drinks. You can eat in, take out, grab a sidewalk table or, if you’re there on game day, take your pizza to the other side of the red wall to Soccavo and enjoy a bit of soccer with your meal.

Don’t Argue Slice Shop signage goes up today (Thursday, February 22nd) and doors properly swing open beginning early March. Hours will be 11am to 8pm on weekdays, stretching it until 10pm on weekends. Whether you’re grabbing a slice on-the-go, sitting down for a bite, or lounging at home with delivery, Don’t Argue Slice Shop will have you covered.

  • Folded and ready to eat | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Prepping pizza at Don't Argue Slice Shop on Commercial Drive | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Frank Morra, Nathaniel Geary, Dom Morra | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Soccer Scarves Lining the walls at Soccavo on Commercial Drive | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Antonio Morra, Nathaniel Geary, Dom Morra, Frank Morra | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Finishing touches on Don't Argue | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine pizza
  • Test pie, going well | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Headed for the oven | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Passing the test | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Don’t Argue’s cult favourite, Potato Mash (topped with whipped potato, red onion and braised kale) | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Service | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Perfectly cooked | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Spicy Pepperoni Grandma Slice | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Don’t Argue’s cult favourite, Potato Mash (topped with whipped potato, red onion and braised kale) | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Soccavo exterior | Photo by Rich Won
  • Frank, Nate, and Dom outside Soccavo, new home of Don't Argue Pizza | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Waiting to be served | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Grandma slices | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Discussing technique...| Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Gaming out equal distribution of cheese / mash | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Building out the first Don't Argue pizzas| Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Slicing | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Original Don't Argue owner Nathaniel Geary| Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Into the oven | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Waiting for results | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Display case for by-the-slice Grandma Slices | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
  • Toppings | Photo by Michelle Sproule for Scout Magazine
Directions
Don't Argue Slice Shop (Inside Caffe Soccavo)
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1321 Commercial Drive

Opening Soon

