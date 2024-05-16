New Restaurant ‘Selene Aegean Bistro’ Slated to Open in Hastings-Sunrise

Although still in its raw state, from the moment I stepped into the space at 360 Penticton Street it was clear to me that something much appreciated is in the works for its Hasting-Sunrise neighbourhood. As the fourth venture from the restaurant group that has so far brought us a trio of successful concepts (Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis of Nammos Estiatorio, Loula’s Taverna and Ama Bar), Selene Aegean Bistro is primed to level up East Vancouver’s dining scene with its elegant food and Mediterranean decor.

The Context | If Loula’s is all about the party, and Nammos is a more family-friendly affair, whereas Ama offers a beautiful and mysterious lounge experience, then Selene is poised to be the more sophisticated (albeit also the youngest and therefore perhaps a bit precocious) sibling. As co-owners Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis describe it, Selene aims to blend the family-friendly, relaxed vibe of Nammos with a slightly elevated aesthetic and dining experience – just as perfect for late-night gatherings, private parties and family celebrations as it will be for a casual dinner with friends or a relaxed date spot. With Selene, the team will also be pushing their culinary boundaries beyond the solely Greek cuisine that Vancouverites have come to love from Nammos and Loula’s, to develop a menu celebrating broader Aegean flavours and coastal ingredients.

The Room | Emma Sims, half of the interior design duo &Daughters (with Darcy Hanna), was also on-site during my tour of the space, which will seat 53 guests, with 12 seats at the bar and an additional 20 on the patio along Penticton Street. She describes Selene as an “elemental, paired-back, earthy, and light space”. Picture a subdued colour palette with splashes of Mediterranean Sea blue, and furniture and storage/shelving made from pine typical of the Aegean region. The large and currently unfinished concrete columns will eventually be wrapped with rope of a style and material used in Aegean agriculture and on fishing boats, bringing warmth and texture to the room. An olive tree will serve as the restaurant’s anchoring element, with dried bay laurel providing additional greenery. Subtle hand-drawn frescos, as well as quartz tabletops and work surfaces, will add to the overall aesthetic.

The Menu | Steering things in the kitchen are chefs Adrian Nate (Hotel Vancouver) and Arish Dastoor (Club Versante, Hotel Vancouver, Pan Pacific). The duo recently went on an expedition to Greece in search of unique ingredients, flavours and techniques to incorporate into the Selene menu, which they tell me will highlight the best of both the land and sea, with an array of regional spices and dishes. Think mushroom souvlaki, dips, crudo, whole fish, steak, half chicken, prawns and octopus.

As for the Aegean-inspired libations, guests can expect cold beer, Greek wines and nice cocktails. More precise details have yet to be announced, but I have tasted a few of the potential offerings that Petro and his bar team have been working on, and they are good!

In addition to the restaurant – and perhaps equally exciting – the team will also be opening a bakery and coffee shop, called Imera, in an adjunct 200 sqft space facing Hastings Street. Imera will feature traditional Greek breads, spanakopita and sweets, with a grab-and-go counter service.

The team hopes to open Selene Aegean Bistro this Autumn (2024). Keys are already in-hand, site meetings have begun, and &Daughters’ interior design vision is all drafted up. We’ll keep you posted on opening details as they become available over the weeks/months ahead.