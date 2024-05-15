Merridale Launches Summery New Mexico-Inspired ‘Jalisco’ Cider

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery
Cobble Hill, BC | Senor Apple lost the Mexican standoff, resulting in this refreshing real lime cider from Merridale Cidery & Distillery. This seasonal drink pays homage to our familia in Jalisco, Mexico where “limons” grow everywhere. Back-sweetened with agave syrup to give even more of that south of the border mouth feel, finishing slightly off-dry to be enjoyed throughout the summer.
Jalisco is a slow-fermented off-dry cider that beautifully combines local apples with the refreshing bite of crisp, fresh lime juice. The perfect trade-up from a margarita, it is an ideal patio cider to soak up warm afternoons and gorgeous summer sunsets.
Our favourite taste of summer… connect with the warm weather, beach views, and essence of Mexico, as you enjoy Merridale’s Jalisco cider.
Jalisco is available in stores now!