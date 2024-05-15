Merridale Launches Summery New Mexico-Inspired ‘Jalisco’ Cider

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cobble Hill, BC | Senor Apple lost the Mexican standoff, resulting in this refreshing real lime cider from Merridale Cidery & Distillery. This seasonal drink pays homage to our familia in Jalisco, Mexico where “limons” grow everywhere. Back-sweetened with agave syrup to give even more of that south of the border mouth feel, finishing slightly off-dry to be enjoyed throughout the summer.

Jalisco is a slow-fermented off-dry cider that beautifully combines local apples with the refreshing bite of crisp, fresh lime juice. The perfect trade-up from a margarita, it is an ideal patio cider to soak up warm afternoons and gorgeous summer sunsets. ⁠

Our favourite taste of summer… connect with the warm weather, beach views, and essence of Mexico, as you enjoy Merridale’s Jalisco cider.⁠

Jalisco is available in stores now!