Via Tevere’s New Main Street Location Opens May 15th!

Take note pizza-loving Mount Pleasant folks: Via Tevere Pizzeria Napoletana is set to open its second location at 3240 Main Street on Wednesday, May 15th.

Brothers Dom and Frank Morra founded Via Tevere (1190 Victoria Drive) back in 2012 (background story here). Located on the corner of a largely residential street, the traditional pizzeria swiftly became a neighbourhood (and city-wide) favourite for its killer pizza, enchanting patio, and authentic Italian warmth. Now, Via Tevere is set to migrate its antipasti and Neapolitan-style pizza game westward, to a second location on Main Street between 16th and 17th Avenues.

Yesterday, I swung by to take a look at the space. Indoors there are 32 seats to speak of, with an additional 24 set up outside on the sidewalk/curbside patio during the summer months. With the paper off the windows, wine stocked and tables set with plates, chilli oil and pizza-cutting scissors, it looked 100% prepped and ready to go.

Once the oven is officially fired up next week, VPN-certified pizzas made with hand-stretched dough and classic toppings – like San Marzano tomatoes, creamy fior di latte and prosciutto (as well as plenty of plant-based options) – should be drawing in neighbourhood residents and Main Street stroll-ers alike to fill every available seat in no time. Also anticipated: fresh salads, made-from-scratch meatballs, tiramisu, filled-to-order cannoli, Italian and local BC wines, craft beers, classic Italian cocktails, and digestivo such as Amari, Grappe and Limoncello.

This new location takes over the space previously occupied by Via Tevere’s (first vegan, then vegetarian) little sister restaurant, Grano Pizzeria, and before that, Don’t Argue Pizzeria (which the Morra Brothers bought and resurrected over on Commercial Drive as Don’t Argue Slice Shop).

Bottom line: good pizza will be happening at 3240 Main Street starting next Wednesday. From then on out, doors will be open for walk-in service Tuesday to Sunday, from 4pm until late. For further details, hit the Via Tevere website here and follow @viateverepizza on social media. Buon appetito!