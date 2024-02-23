Banda Volpi Announces New Pepino’s Spaghetti House & Caffè La Tana Head Chef, Kenny Kao

Vancouver, BC | Originally from Taiwan, Kenny relocated to Richmond, BC with his family at the age of seven where his passion for food was born, inspired by fond childhood memories of his mother’s delicious home cooked meals.

His own cooking journey began in high school, when he first enrolled in a culinary program, and his initiation into the hospitality industry was as a dishwasher at a popular local restaurant, where he quickly transitioned to cooking.

A pivotal chapter in Kenny’s career unfolded during his time at Savio Volpe, where he learned the importance of effective communication, attentiveness, and assisting others with their needs. After working his way through all of the stations in the kitchen at Savio, he was recently promoted to Head Chef at Pepino’s Spaghetti House and Caffè La Tana.

His ultimate aspiration is to own a restaurant of his own; in the meantime, Kenny is looking forward to leaving his mark on Pepino’s and La Tana with his distinct culinary style. Beyond the kitchen, he finds joy in exploring the outdoors with his partner Vivian and their dog Bibi, their adventures often taking them to the woods where they hike and forage during mushroom season.

For Kenny, the most gratifying aspect of working in the hospitality industry is witnessing the smiles on his guests’ faces – he loves how food has the power to evoke emotions and create memories.

Please join us in congratulating Kenny on his promotion; better yet, pop in for a meal – for Kenny, simply witnessing his guests’ smiles brings him the utmost joy.

Auguri, Kenny!

