18 Vancouver Restaurants Named Among The 100 Best In Canada

Canada’s 100 Best announced its 2024 list of top dining destinations in the country today (13 May 2024). The annual publication, led by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Richler, showcases Canada’s best places to dine, selected by a team of 150 judges comprising culinary enthusiasts, food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs, and other food service professionals.
Montreal’s Mon Lapin once again took the coveted top spot, and Ontario and Quebec dominate the list (Ontario leads with 31 top restaurants, and Quebec follows closely with 29). However, as a proud British Columbian, I can’t help but note that—though Toronto has serious game, and it’s hard to argue that Montreal is anything other than the coolest city in Canada with one of the most vibrant food scenes to match—on a per capita basis, 20 establishments on the list put BC out in front.
The full 2024 list, including Best New Restaurants and 50 Best Bars, can be found below. See the 2024 list (BC in blue) followed by links and a map for British Columbia winners, or visit the 100 Best website here. Congratulations to all.
20 BC RESTAURANTS LAND ON 100 Best In Canada LIST
BC BARS NAMED ON 50 Best Bars In Canada List
In addition to the top dining spots, Canada’s 50 Best Bars were also announced. British Columbia’s bar scene is well-represented, particularly in Vancouver and Victoria. Vancouver has four bars on the list, while Victoria, despite being significantly smaller in size, impressively has three bars featured making it a noteworthy contender in Canada’s cocktail culture. Here are the bars from BC that made the list:
BEST NEW RESTAURANTS In CANADA
1 Marilena (Victoria, BC)
2 Casa Paco (Toronto, ON)
3 Sushi Yugen (Toronto, ON)
4 Bar Prima (Toronto, ON)
5 Sabayon (Montreal, QC)
6 Casavant (Montreal, QC)
7 Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge, QC)
8 Buvette Daphnée (Ottawa, ON)
9 Parapluie (Montreal, QC)
10 Magari by Oca (Vancouver, BC)