18 Vancouver Restaurants Named Among The 100 Best In Canada

Canada’s 100 Best announced its 2024 list of top dining destinations in the country today (13 May 2024). The annual publication, led by Editor-in-Chief Jacob Richler, showcases Canada’s best places to dine, selected by a team of 150 judges comprising culinary enthusiasts, food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs, and other food service professionals.

Montreal’s Mon Lapin once again took the coveted top spot, and Ontario and Quebec dominate the list (Ontario leads with 31 top restaurants, and Quebec follows closely with 29). However, as a proud British Columbian, I can’t help but note that—though Toronto has serious game, and it’s hard to argue that Montreal is anything other than the coolest city in Canada with one of the most vibrant food scenes to match—on a per capita basis, 20 establishments on the list put BC out in front.

The full 2024 list, including Best New Restaurants and 50 Best Bars, can be found below. See the 2024 list (BC in blue) followed by links and a map for British Columbia winners, or visit the 100 Best website here. Congratulations to all.

20 BC RESTAURANTS LAND ON 100 Best In Canada LIST

Published on Main 3593 Main St. MAP

Kissa Tanto 263 East Pender St. MAP

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 845 Burrard St. MAP

Marilena 1525 Douglas St. MAP

Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar 4005 Whistler Way MAP

Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Mott 32 1161 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0C6 MAP

La Quercia 3689 West 4th Ave. MAP

Masayoshi 4376 Fraser St. MAP

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

Cioppino's Yaletown 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Hawksworth Restaurant 801 West Georgia St. MAP

Tetsu Sushi Bar 775 Denman St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2L6 MAP

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP

Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP

Sushi Hil 3330 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3M7 MAP

BC BARS NAMED ON 50 Best Bars In Canada List

In addition to the top dining spots, Canada’s 50 Best Bars were also announced. British Columbia’s bar scene is well-represented, particularly in Vancouver and Victoria. Vancouver has four bars on the list, while Victoria, despite being significantly smaller in size, impressively has three bars featured making it a noteworthy contender in Canada’s cocktail culture. Here are the bars from BC that made the list:

Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St MAP

Clive's 740 Burdett Ave, Victoria, BC V8W 1B2 MAP

Bagheera 518 Main St. MAP

Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP

BLND TGER // LAOWAI 251 East Georgia St. MAP

The Raven Room 4299 Blackcomb Way MAP

Citrus & Cane 1900 Douglas St MAP

Humboldt Bar 722 Humboldt St. MAP

BEST NEW RESTAURANTS In CANADA

1 Marilena (Victoria, BC)

2 Casa Paco (Toronto, ON)

3 Sushi Yugen (Toronto, ON)

4 Bar Prima (Toronto, ON)

5 Sabayon (Montreal, QC)

6 Casavant (Montreal, QC)

7 Espace Old Mill (Stanbridge, QC)

8 Buvette Daphnée (Ottawa, ON)

9 Parapluie (Montreal, QC)

10 Magari by Oca (Vancouver, BC)