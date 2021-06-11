Coal Harbour’s Tableau Bar Bistro Launches New ‘Terrasse’ and Seasonal Specials

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | With summer in the wings, recently redesigned Tableau Bar Bistro is welcoming the return of the sun with some hot offers for in-person dining and takeout.

LA TERRASSE TABLEAU | Just in time for the weather shift, Tableau’s newly expanded, covered and heated 24-seat, south-facing patio has begun accommodating guests for Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Happy Hour and Dinner.* (This is in addition to a 44-seat curbside patio on Melville Street.)

Chef de Cuisine Ben Miller (formerly West Restaurant) has embraced the French bistro concept for this latest menu, with seafood-forward selections perfect for en terrasse dining. Seasonal offerings include Fresh Shucked West Coast Oysters à la carte, the Seafood Tower (oysters, mussels escabeche, prawns, scallops, tuna tartare, snow crab legs), and the spectacular Eiffel Tower, (the Seafood Tower with the addition of house-made pâté de campagne, fois gras terrine, steak tartare and frites).

As a complément to the terrasse extension, award-winning Bar Manager, Nich Box, and his team are introducing “Le French Spritz,” a festive, summer-long cocktail menu featuring that most refreshing and patio-friendly of European sippers. In partnership with Grey Goose, Noilly Prat and St-Germain, this program will offer a rotating selection of classic spritzes and house creations such as Le St-Germain Spritz (St-Germain, grapefruit juice, Provence Rosé), Le Francito (Grey Goose, mint-infused Noilly Prat, lime) and Rhubarb Cobbler (Noilly Prat Ambré, Giffard Rhubarbe, poached rhubarb garnish).

Tableau does not take reservations on the terrasse, and seating is determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

BONJOUR, BAGUETTE! | A take-away baguette sandwich for lunch or as a snack is a quintessentially French experience. Tableau is carrying on the tradition with its duo of foot-long takeout sandwiches: The Corned Beast (corned beef brisket, thousand island, sauerkraut, house pickle), and The Steak Frites (roasted bistro filet, frites, horseradish aioli, arugula). The baguettes are baked in-house, serve two, and are accompanied by two small bags of Miss Vickie’s chips for $25. Takeaway orders can be made via Tock or by calling the restaurant at (604) 639-8692. Delivery orders are via FromTo.

Tableau Bar Bistro is open seven days a week. Reservations are not taken for the patio. Indoor dining reservations may be made on the restaurant website or by phoning the restaurant directly at (604) 639-8692.

Tableau Bar Bistro
Neighbourhood: West End
1181 Melville St. | 604-639-8692 | WEBSITE
