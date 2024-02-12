Fairmont Pacific Rim and Willow Stream Spa Named Five-Star Recommended

Vancouver, BC | Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, announced its 2024 Star Awards and Fairmont Pacific Rim along with its Willow Stream Spa each earned the prestigious honours of the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award for the second consecutive year, being one of three hotels in Canada to receive a double Five-Star recognition.

The Five-Star rating, for the sixth straight year by the travel guide, recognizes Fairmont Pacific Rim for its excellence in service, luxurious accommodation, innovative architecture and design, along with award-winning dining and cocktail experiences at Botanist and The Lobby Lounge.

“Earning the double Five-Star accreditation for the second year in a row is a remarkable achievement,” says Jens Moesker, Regional Vice President Pacific Northwest, and General Manager, Fairmont Pacific Rim. “This recognition emphasizes the exceptional standards we strive to provide for our valued guests and we are grateful for the continued dedication of the entire team.”

Once again joining the hotel, Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim is one of 126 spas in the world and only one of four in Canada to be bestowed with the prestigious Five-Star Recommended Award. The resort-style spa, surrounded by breathtaking city and harbour views is an oasis of serenity in the city, recognized for its luxurious treatments, world-class facilities and expertly trained therapists, offering guests the ability to revitalize, recover and reconnect.

The double designation comes off the heels of the announcement that Fairmont Pacific Rim ranked as the #2 Best Hotel in Canada by 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotels. The 14th annual Best Hotels rankings evaluate more than 37,000 luxury properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean.

