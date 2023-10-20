Back to: Celebrate Día de Muertos at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Nov. 2-3
Celebrate Día de Muertos at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Nov. 2-3

Community News / Downtown

The Goods from Fairmont Pacific Rim

Vancouver, BC | On November 2 and 3, Fairmont Pacific Rim is set to welcome Mexico City’s acclaimed Baltra, ranked no. 45 on the World’s 50 Best Bars list and no. 16 on North America’s 50 Best Bars list, for a one-of-a-kind collaborative cocktail experience in celebration of Día de Muertos.

On November 2, Baltra, the Darwin-inspired cocktail bar will join forces with Botanist Bar for a themed evening in honour of the cherished tradition of Día de Muertos. Botanist Bar, also recognized by the World’s Best Academy, ranking no. 19 on the 2023 North America’s 50 Best Bars, will collaborate with Baltra’s bar team to curate a menu of captivating libations, inspired by the spirit of the holiday. Led by Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney, Botanist Bar shares a similar philosophy of crafting cocktails that are whimsically-inspired by science and nature.

To cap off the festivities on November 3, Baltra will make a second appearance in The Lobby Lounge & RawBar, continuing in the Día de Muertos theme for an unforgettable evening featuring a specially curated cocktail menu by both bars, paired with live music and entertainment. No need to reservations required for either evening.

Botanist
Downtown
1038 Canada Place
Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The
Downtown
1038 Canada Place
