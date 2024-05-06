Tacofino Launches New Happy Hour Menu and Daily Features at All Locations

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | With long sunny days to spend on the beach or basking in the outdoors, happy hour hits a little differently when spring and summer comes around. So, Tacofino has updated its Happy Hour Menu and daily specials to help make the most of British Columbia’s warm season.

Tacofino’s legendary happy hour has been boosted for spring and summer with a feature $10 food menu and drink specials starting from $5, available Monday to Friday from 3pm-6pm. For just $10, choose from the Chips & Dip Platter with queso, guac, and salsa fresca, a Pound of Wings with Valentina’s Butter Sauce, Stadium Nachos, or your choice of Two Gringas, and then pair it with your choice of specially priced refreshments like $5 Tacofino Lagers or non-alc cocktails, $7 rotating taps, or $10 margs, for unforgettable summer vibes.

Because you never know when a summer adventure pitstop might be needed, Tacofino has also given its daily features a refresh with amazing deals available from open to close every day of the week. Highlights include all day Monday happy hour drink pricing alongside $12 veggie burritos and $5 veggie tacos, and Tofino-inspired Tuesdays with Tacofino’s iconic fish tacos featured at 2 for $12 with $6 Tofino draft all day long. Whatever the day, there are Tacofino features to boost the beachside vibes.

Summer is the best part of the year and happy hour is the best part of the day, and new locations from Vancouver Island to the Lower Mainland and Sea to Sky Country, mean more ways to add Tacofino’s Happy Hour to your summer adventures than ever before. Visit tacofino.ca for full menus and hours and follow along at @tacofinolovesyou for latest news.