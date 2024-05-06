‘Copy Machine Manifestos’ Zine Exhibit Opens at the VAG This Weekend

There’s a new exhibit opening at the Vancouver Art Gallery this weekend (Sunday, May 12th) that’s totally speaking our language: it’s called Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines and, naturally, it’s all about zines.

Almost a thousand zines, made by more than 100 different North American artists over the span of 50-ish years, to be precise. And, according to the Vancouver Art Gallery, the largest exhibition of the medium to ever be assembled for an exhibition in North America, to date.

A bit more about the show, from VAG: “This exhibition charts how artists have harnessed the medium’s essential role in self-expression and community building and used it to transform material and conceptual approaches to art making. This groundbreaking exhibition documents zines’ relationship to various subcultures and avant-garde practices, from punk and street culture to conceptual, queer and feminist art. It also examines zines’ intersections with other mediums, including collage, craft, film, drawing, painting, performance, photography, sculpture and video.”

Obviously, if you’re as down with zines as we are, then you don’t want to miss this milestone event, on the walls of the Vancouver Art Gallery starting this weekend (May 12th) through September 22nd, 2024. That gives you plenty of time (and no excuses!) to check out Copy Machine Manifestos at least once and at your leisure… you’ll need it since the exhibition also includes a reading room, which is basically a mini library of local zines!

If you want “seen it first” bragging rights (plus an excuse to get all spiffied up in your best duds and put some of that pent up Spring energy into action) then take note: VAG is throwing a fancy Art Party this Saturday night (May 11th). If you haven’t attended one before, think an after hours / late night shindig in the Gallery, where you can scope out all of the exhibits (including a sneak peek of Copy Machine Manifestos before it opens to the public the following day) while also sipping on drinks and enjoying live music performances – i.e. art viewing in a totally different ambience than your typical experience. Word has it that the VAG also has some surprises up their sleeve for attendees. Tickets for this Saturday’s Art Party are $50 (or $35 for VAG Members). Get in on the action by purchasing yours here.

Regular VAG admission is $29 per person. The Gallery is open to the public Mondays, Wednesdays and Weekends from 10am to 5pm; Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 8pm. (Closed on Tuesdays.)