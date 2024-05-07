New Seasonal Tasting Menu Arrives at Minami Restaurant

The Goods from Minami

Vancouver, BC | Minami (1118 Mainland Street), Yaletown’s destination for contemporary Japanese cuisine, has just unveiled a new seasonal spring/summer surf & turf seven-course menu, celebrating the freshest flavours of spring. Guests can indulge in a series of dishes featuring premium ingredients, such as succulent A5 Iwate Wagyu, Atlantic lobster tail, Hokkaido scallops, and Minami’s signature Aburi sushi. Available during dinner service, reservations are now available online.

“Spring is a celebration of the bounty of the season, both in Japan and Vancouver, and Minami’s new Shokai tasting menu is one of my favourites,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of ABURI Restaurants Canada. “Our talented chefs team has created a beautiful, cohesive menu that highlights fresh seafood, produce, and our favourite A5 Iwate wagyu. We look forward to having guests enjoy our newest Shokai. We also have some great new additions to our a la carte menu as well.”

Curated by Minami’s team of expert chefs, led by sous chef Lupe Villanueva and together with executive chef Alan Ferrer, Minami’s 2024 Spring & Summer Shokai experience is $175 per person, with an optional sake pairing for $50. The menu features:

Amuse Bouche

oyster on the half shell

Sashimi

chef’s seasonal selection

Zensai

A5 Iwate wagyu carpaccio, charred leek aioli, sous-vide ichimi egg yolk, grana padano

Sushi

chef’s premium selection of nigiri, roll, Aburi oshi

Sea

Atlantic lobster tail, Hokkaido scallop mousseline, green pea shiso purée, saffron jus

Land

A5 Iwate wagyu sukiyaki & Sterling Silver tenderloin, charred broccolini, tapioca ponzu pearls, garlic mash, crunchy rayu

Dessert

lychee panna cotta, salted vanilla crunch, grapefruit mint compote, Dassai cream, salted almond crumble, grapefruit Dassai sorbet

Sake pairings, hand-selected by Sake Specialist Hana Kagitani, include glasses of Fukucho Hattanso 50, Yoshi no Gawa Gokujo, Gold Omachi, Niida Shizenshu, and Dassai 45 Nigori.

“Our sake pairings are a great compliment to our shokai menus, and there are definitely some gems in the spring selection, including Handa-Go 1801 and Niida Shizenshu,” adds Kagitani.

Minami is open seven days a week for lunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service. Guests can make reservations on OpenTable or by calling 604-685-8080. For more information about Minami, please visit www.minamirestaurant.com.