Bufala River District Launches Weekend Brunch Service

The Goods from Bufala

Vancouver, BC | The third location of Gooseneck Hospitality’s Italian-inspired pizzeria Bufala – located in South Vancouver’s picturesque River District – opened this past March, and it’s already a popular destination for locals and destination diners alike. And now, Bufala River District is introducing its anticipated weekend brunch service, beginning May 11, 2024, just in-time for Mother’s Day weekend.

“We feel honoured that our third and newest Bufala has been so warmly welcomed by the incredible River District community,” says James Iranzad, Partner, Gooseneck Hospitality. “The launch of weekend brunch offers more opportunities for family and friends to gather around a table, enjoy delicious food and drink, and create the sort of fond memories that only happen while enjoying a great meal in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.”

Served every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bufala Executive Chef Kevin Atkinson and Bufala River District Head Chef Eddie Muñoz have created a menu that combines classic North American fare (an omelette of organic eggs stuffed with roasted wild mushrooms, goat cheese, and scallions; a traditional breakfast plate of organic eggs, thick-cut bacon or sausage, rosemary potatoes, arugula salad, and fresh-baked focaccia) and the creative Italian brunch fare that’s already a staple at Bufala Edgemont Village. Think Tiramisu French Toast with amaretto-and-mascarpone gelato and salted-caramel chocolate sauce; Eggs Benedicts featuring Calabrian sausage or spring peas; plus a selection of Bufala’s beloved pizzas, pastas, and salads.

And for those who love to raise a glass in celebration of the weekend, guests can complement their meal with both classic and/or original Bufala cocktails, including a refreshing Mimosa or Aperol Spritz, a savoury Caesar, and the exclusive Brunch Cocktail #1 (amaro, tonic, honey, and espresso served over ice). General Manager and wine director Lisa Cook’s full wine list is also available for those who want to toast over a glass of sparkling or more.

“The River District community continues to grow, and we definitely have some amazing regulars already,” adds Iranzad. “We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and new faces over for brunch.”

Reservations are available at www.bufala.ca. Walk-ins are welcome.