A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News Downtown

Bar Haifa’s New Brunch Service Kicks Off Today (Friday, May 3rd)

Portrait

The Goods from Bar Haifa

Vancouver, BC | Come brunch with us! Bar Haifa is now serving brunch three days a week, Friday through Sunday, from 10am to 3pm. Expect traditional Turkish coffee pots and drip coffee using beans from JJ bean to drink, along with sweet and savoury dishes referencing our Palestinian-Israeli roots, including standouts like Malawah Fried Chicken, Syrniki Pancakes, and Latke and Lox. A Middle-Eastern style Caesar, Mimosas, and a few other brunch cocktails are still to come.

Bar Haifa will also be offering our lunch menu every week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11am to 4pm. We will be closed Sunday evenings and Mondays. Have a look at menus and photos below….

Directions
Bar Haifa
Neighbourhood: Downtown
400 West Georgia
WEBSITE

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News Victoria

Get Festive with Vessel Liquor’s Mexican-Inspired May Picks
Community News

The La Taqueria “Margarita Marathon” Kicks Off Friday, May 3rd!
Community News Gastown

Preorder Your Elegant & Pretty Mother’s Day Cake from Cadeaux Bakery Now
Community News The Okanagan

Terrace Dining Returns to Mission Hill Family Estate on May 11th

The Scout Community

Become a member