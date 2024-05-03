Bar Haifa’s New Brunch Service Kicks Off Today (Friday, May 3rd)

The Goods from Bar Haifa

Vancouver, BC | Come brunch with us! Bar Haifa is now serving brunch three days a week, Friday through Sunday, from 10am to 3pm. Expect traditional Turkish coffee pots and drip coffee using beans from JJ bean to drink, along with sweet and savoury dishes referencing our Palestinian-Israeli roots, including standouts like Malawah Fried Chicken, Syrniki Pancakes, and Latke and Lox. A Middle-Eastern style Caesar, Mimosas, and a few other brunch cocktails are still to come.

Bar Haifa will also be offering our lunch menu every week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 11am to 4pm. We will be closed Sunday evenings and Mondays. Have a look at menus and photos below….