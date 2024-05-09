A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opening Soon Tofino

Wolf in the Fog Team Set to Open Ombré in Tofino, Summer 2024

Portrait
Photo via Ombré Tofino

Named after the stunning sunsets that grace the area, Ombré aims to be a refreshing addition to Tofino’s dining scene, offering a selection of small plates, wines, and cocktails.

David Provencal, previously Sous Chef at the acclaimed Wolf in the Fog, is stepping up as Executive Chef at Ombré. Joining him in leadership is Eric Murdoch, who brings extensive experience from managing restaurants in Los Angeles and New York City, now taking on the role of General Manager. The team will be taking over the space formerly occupied by much-loved and desperately missed SoBo, has its sights set on to maintain its reputation as a beloved locale for both locals and visitors.

From a Press Release circulated earlier today:

“The menu at Ombré will offer an array of seasonal small plates, with minimal use of modern techniques and timeless traditions. “Our goal is to create light and balanced dishes that elevate the natural flavours of our ingredients,” stated Chef Provencal. “With careful attention to every detail, our aim is to ensure that every visit to Ombré – whether you’re with friends or family – leaves a lasting impression,” added Murdoch. Ombré is opening early summer 2024.

Keep an eye out for more updates and sneak peeks of what Ombré has to offer by following their social media at @ombretofino.

Directions
Ombré
Region: Tofino
311 Neill St.
(Opening soon)

Opening Soon

