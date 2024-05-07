Five Films and Events to Check Out at VIFF Centre This May

The Goods from VIFF Centre

Vancouver, BC | From a night of live music inspired by legendary Bollywood musicals to a series of beautiful, grounded stories – feast your eyes and your ears on these films and events coming up at the VIFF Centre this month.

A LIGHT-HEARTED LOOK AT A CAREER IN SERVICE:

The Concierge

For Akino it’s a big step: measuring up to the impeccable customer service standards at the prestigious Hokkyaoko Department Store, where she is their newest concierge, tasked with ensuring that each client leaves the building satisfied, no matter how demanding his/her expectations. And one more thing, the store caters exclusively to animals… This anime is a wry look at the best — and worst — aspects of a career in the service industry.

From May 12 | Tickets

A MUST-SEE MOTHER’S DAY MOVIE:

Ladybird – 2 for 1 Tickets!

Greta Gerwig’s first film as writer-director is a delightful, painful comedy about “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan), a Sacramento teen on the point of swapping high school for college, and her hard-working mom, Marion (Laurie Metcalf).

May 12 | Tickets

AN ASIAN HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION:

VIFF Live: Raagaverse Plays Bollywood

Melding ancient and rich Hindustani melodies with dense and dynamic Jazz harmonies, Raagaverse is an exciting Indo-Jazz fusion project spearheaded by Shruti Ramani. For this special show, Shruti will share clips from the legendary Bollywood musicals which inspire her, complemented by the band’s unique take on these songs.

One-night-only – May 16 | Tickets

BEAUTIFUL CINEMATOGRAPHY WITH A FORMIDABLE PERFORMANCE:

Sweetland

The government is ready to resettle the far-flung fishing community of Sweetland, Newfoundland with a healthy pay-out – but only if the entire community signs up for the move. Retired fisherman Moses is one of the last hold-outs. He’s lived here his entire life, and he’s not ready to put his ghosts behind him.

From May 17 | Tickets

A GLIMPSE INTO A NEW (OLD) WAY OF UNDERSTANDING THE COSMOS:

Wilfred Buck

Affectionately known as “the star guy”, Wilfred Buck is our guide to the ancient astrology of the First Nations. Lisa Jackson’s film brings his teachings to life, while also exploring how Buck transcended his troubled youth to become a beloved teacher.

From May 17 | Tickets

The VIFF Centre is located at 1181 Seymour Street and encompasses two theaters, offering cinemagoers the chance to catch the best cinema year-round, and during the annual Vancouver International Film Festival in the fall. Learn more at viff.org.