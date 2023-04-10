Kitsilano’s Their There is Seeking an Experienced Bar Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for curious and creative individuals who love sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests to help develop and lead our new evening cocktail service.

As Bar Manager, you will oversee the evening beverage program as well as lead the front of house team on a nightly basis. You will create and develop an exciting cocktail program alongside General Manager Sam Thompson, maintain a clean and organized bar, and will be responsible for product inventory controls.

Applicants should have previous bar management experience in a fast paced environment, solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails, and attention to detail. Strong wine knowledge is an asset for our ideal candidate.

To inquire about the position and opportunities to join the Their There team, please email us in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable applicants will be contacted. We look forward to meeting you!

Their There
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2042 West 4th Ave. | WEBSITE
