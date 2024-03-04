Mon Pitou Announces Easter Dinner for Four

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Spring has arrived in Vancouver and with it comes the launch of Marché Mon Pitou’s annual Easter weekend dinner! In addition to their weekly Sunday Roast Chicken Dinners, this special Easter feast is $150 and available for pre-order with pickup on Sunday, March 31st.

On Easter Sunday, Mon Pitou will be offering a fabulous dinner for four that includes a whole raw marinated chicken ready for the oven, creamy, garlic mashed potatoes with house-made mushroom gravy, lemon roasted broccolini with parmesan, a mixed green salad with shaved fennel, juicy pomegranate seeds, candied pecans, and crumbled goat cheese as well as four fresh hot cross buns.

And what would dinner be without something sweet? For dessert, this dinner includes a whole Coconut Cream Pie to share as well as a bottle of sparkling mineral water from San Pellegrino.

Mon Pitou will also be taking standalone pre-orders for hot cross buns. Dating back to the 12th century, these lightly spiced rolls are the perfect treat to welcome the new season. Mon Pitou will be selling them by the half dozen for $15.

You can pre-order your Easter dinner or hot cross buns online at www.marchemonpitou.ca. But hurry, orders will only be accepted until 2pm on Monday, March 25th! Bon appétit!