Mon Pitou’s Sunday Roast Chicken Dinners are Back!

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou is excited to announce the return of their beloved Sunday Roast Chicken Dinner! With pickup options available every Sunday as of March 3rd, this delicious and convenient feast for four is the perfect way to elevate your weekend.

Mon Pitou’s Sunday dinner is $125 and serves four. It features a whole free-range marinated & roasted chicken accompanied by house-made mushroom gravy and a selection of seasonal sides and dessert including:

Creamy garlic butter mashed potatoes

Oven roasted carrots with caramelized shallots

Mixed green salad with Mon Pitou’s house-made Champagne Vinaigrette

A delectable 6” chocolate swirl cheesecake

A bottle of San Pellegrino’s finest mineral sparkling water

And if you’re looking to add even more comfort to this meal, you have the option to purchase a side of rich Classic Mac & Cheese or Mon Pitou’s Big Daddy Lasagna, both serving up to four people.

Jonathon Hawes, co-owner of Mon Pitou, has been looking forward to the return of this dinner for quite some time stating, “We’ve had so many people ask us about our Sunday dinner and I’m thrilled to finally be able to tell them that it’s back!”

Jonathon continued, “We know how busy the week can be so we wanted to offer our guests a no fuss weekend dinner option that can be enjoyed right in the comfort of their own home. With everything being fully cooked, the only thing they need to do is reheat and enjoy!”

Pre-order your Sunday dinner online here. But hurry, orders will only be accepted until 8pm on the Wednesday before your selected Sunday!