Tickets Now On Sale for a Spring Seafood Feast at Farmer’s Apprentice, March 24th

On Sunday, March 24th, Farmer’s Apprentice will host 46° South Fish Co. Ltd for the ‘Wild Catch’ collaboration dinner.

This is your chance to step up your seafood game and familiarize your palate with a variety of lesser-known species from the sea in six flavourful, creatively executed courses. Expect a meal featuring fish from Vancouver-based 46° South Fish Co., who wild-harvest exclusively from the remote Pacific waters of BC, as well as New Zealand and Hawaii. Get a better idea of what that looks like via the tentative menu below:

Yarra valley salmon caviar | Nixtamal corn

charcoal grilled fish belly | red bell pepper tamari

smoked pickled kahawai | galangal, kohlrabi, chicharron de harina

~

bass grouper crudo | jasmine amazake, preserved tomato, toasted kombu, celtuce

~

littleneck clams | fermented black bean, clam & soymilk custard, puffed wild rice

~

bass grouper en papillote | chamomile dashi, moonfish guanciale

~

spice rubbed antarctic butterfish | lemongrass, carrot, beluga lentil ragu, curry leaves, swiss chard

~

hibiscus sorbet | white chocolate ganache, uda, lime

~

tocino de cielo | orange yogurt, sorrel granita, sesame & fennel seed torta de aceite

~

petit fours

There are two seatings, at 5:30pm and 7:30pm, with tickets going for $165 each (including tax and grats). A $70 wine-pairing options is also available (always a nice idea, when you can fit it into your budget), as are other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options. Take note that, because the wild caught seafood game is always a bit of a wild card, the menu above could very well change a bit by the time the 24th rolls around…and understandably no dietary restrictions can be accommodated.

Down for a delicious, sustainable and eye-opening seafood-forward dining experience? Book your preferred seating here.