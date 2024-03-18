A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Tickets Now On Sale for a Spring Seafood Feast at Farmer’s Apprentice, March 24th

Portrait
Smoked & pickled 46° South Fish Co. kahawai, with galangal sauce, fresh mint & thai basil and compressed kohlrabi, on a flour chicharron. Photo via @thefarmersapprentice.

On Sunday, March 24th, Farmer’s Apprentice will host 46° South Fish Co. Ltd for the ‘Wild Catch’ collaboration dinner.

This is your chance to step up your seafood game and familiarize your palate with a variety of lesser-known species from the sea in six flavourful, creatively executed courses. Expect a meal featuring fish from Vancouver-based 46° South Fish Co., who wild-harvest exclusively from the remote Pacific waters of BC, as well as New Zealand and Hawaii. Get a better idea of what that looks like via the tentative menu below:

Yarra valley salmon caviar | Nixtamal corn
charcoal grilled fish belly | red bell pepper tamari
smoked pickled kahawai | galangal, kohlrabi, chicharron de harina
~
bass grouper crudo | jasmine amazake, preserved tomato, toasted kombu, celtuce
~
littleneck clams | fermented black bean, clam & soymilk custard, puffed wild rice
~
bass grouper en papillote | chamomile dashi, moonfish guanciale
~
spice rubbed antarctic butterfish | lemongrass, carrot, beluga lentil ragu, curry leaves, swiss chard
~
hibiscus sorbet | white chocolate ganache, uda, lime
~
tocino de cielo | orange yogurt, sorrel granita, sesame & fennel seed torta de aceite
~
petit fours

There are two seatings, at 5:30pm and 7:30pm, with tickets going for $165 each (including tax and grats). A $70 wine-pairing options is also available (always a nice idea, when you can fit it into your budget), as are other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options. Take note that, because the wild caught seafood game is always a bit of a wild card, the menu above could very well change a bit by the time the 24th rolls around…and understandably no dietary restrictions can be accommodated.

Down for a delicious, sustainable and eye-opening seafood-forward dining experience? Book your preferred seating here.

Directions
Farmer's Apprentice
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1529 West 6th Ave.
604-620-2070
WEBSITE

