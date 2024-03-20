Fable Kitchen Kicks Off Monthly Tasting Dinners Series with El Santo Collaboration, April 3rd

The Goods from Fable Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | Fable Kitchen Chef Matthew Villamoran and his culinary team are launching an ongoing series of can’t-miss monthly culinary events starting this April and continuing throughout the spring and summer at the Michelin-recognized Kitsilano farm-to-table landmark (1944 W 4th Avenue).

The dinners will take centre stage at Fable Kitchen the first Wednesday of every month and kick off on Wednesday, April 3rd at 5 p.m. when Villamoran welcomes El Santo Chef Sam Fabbro to collaborate on a three-course dinner that showcases the very best fresh, local ingredients from BC farmers, foragers and fishers and features the following:

FABLE X EL SANTO COLLAB DINNER

Wednesday, April 3rd / $60 per person plus tax + gratuity

Optional wine pairings $18 per person

STARTER

choice of:

CONFIT DUCK SALAD

Confit duck leg, roasted beet,

arugula, heavily spiced vinaigrette

ALBACORE KINILAW

Shallot, ginger, red bell pepper,

coconut vinegar, coconut milk

BURRATA SALAD

fresh gem tomato, agrodolce tomato,

compressed cucumber, burrata crema,

arugula walnut pesto, sherry gastrique

MAIN

choice of:

PACIFIC LING COD

Citrus-cured ling cod, chive & sweet corn

gnocchi, acqua pazza

CLAM ‘CHOWDER’

steamed Manila clam, kohlrabi sofrito, lardon,

fingerling potato, herb sauce, clam broth,

reduced cream, watercress purée

STINGING NETTLE RISOTTO

Carnaroli rice, nettle pesto, preseved lemon,

fresh herbs, Parmesan

FINISH

choice of:

CORNMEAL CAKE

duck fat caramel, thyme, candied tomato coulis

BLUEBERRY SHORT CAKE

blueberry fluid gel, whipped cream

LEMON CREAM

freeze-dried blueberries, toasted coconut

chips, aged balsamic vinegar

The Wednesday night dinners continue on Wednesday, May 1st when Villamoran hosts a prix-fixe four-course pairing dinner showcasing an array of cocktails comprising products from artisanal Vancouver Island distillery Driftwood Spirits. Tickets to the event are available for $125 per person inclusive of taxes and gratuity here.

Villamoran and his team will continue the series on Wednesday, June 5th with a Salt Spring Wild Cider Tasting Dinner that will see guests enjoy a four-course, prix-fixe affair paired with ciders from the Salt Spring Island cidery. Tickets to the event are available for $125 inclusive of taxes and gratuity here.

Last year, Fable Kitchen retained its Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’ status — awarded to restaurants that serve “exceptionally good food at moderate prices” — that was first bestowed by the world-renowned culinary guide in 2022. Fable was one of just 77 Vancouver-area restaurants that were given 2023 Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmand nods or Recommendations.

Villamoran, who joined the Fable Kitchen team last year, is no stranger to the city’s fine dining scene or Fable’s farm-to-table culinary philosophy, having compiled a portfolio that spans two decades and has included stops at Raincity Grill, Bao Bei, The Parlour and Tractor Foods.

Stay tuned for more tasting dinners and collaborations to be added to Fable Kitchen’s ongoing Wednesday night dinner series in the coming months.