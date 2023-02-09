VCC’s Annual Wine and Food Gala Returns to Raise Funds for College Programs and Student Supports

The Goods from Vancouver Community College

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver Community College (VCC) Foundation is excited to announce the return of Flourish, the college’s annual signature gala and fundraising event.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Flourish returns bigger and more delicious than ever — featuring elite wine tastings from Naramata Bench Wineries, local craft beers pairings, food designed and prepared by top local chefs, and music performed by leading industry alumni, all in support of college programs and student supports.

With a unique take on black-tie, the annual green-tie event, showcases Vancouver’s leading culinary minds with the opportunity for guests to experience some of VCC’s programs — hands on.

FLOURISH at VCC Broadway

February 28, 2023

7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event provide scholarships and training materials for current and future VCC students.

The event is open to the public and sells out quickly. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at vcc.ca/gala.

2023 FLOURISH Chefs:

Heat Laliberte, One Arrow

Bruno Feldeison, Great Canadian Baking Show

Shahni Arshad, YVR SupperClub

Jen Peters, The Good Flour Co.

Shelome Bouvette, Lolita’s, Chicha

Justine Smith, Sonora Resorts

Mark Kearney, Crack On

Leah Patitucci, Culinary Team BC

Tret Jordan, Truffles Catering

Jessica Kruger, The Stubborn Baker

Leanne Bentley, VCC Baking

Esther Kosa, VCC Baking

Ysabel Sukic, Department Head, VCC Culinary

Tobias MacDonald, Certified Master Chef, VCC Culinary

Hamid Salimian, VCC Culinary

Erin Vickars, VCC Culinary, Les Dames D’escoffier

Ronald Pfaff, VCC Culinary

Karen Gin, VCC Culinary

Ronnie Nugent, VCC Culinary

Kim Serrano, VCC Culinary

Giulia Nardiello, VCC Culinary

“We are thrilled to be hosting this event once again and to be able to raise funds for such an important cause. The continued support from our local wineries and chefs, who have generously donated their time and resources to make this event a success, is truly remarkable.”

– Moira Gookstetter, Executive Director, VCC Foundation.

“Flourish is such an amazing event to be a part of. As a graduate of VCC, this yearly fundraiser is a great way to give back to an organization that does so much for our students and the community. The only way to have a bright future in our industry, is to give support to those that are the future.”

– Poyan Danesh, Ocean Mama Seafood

“FLOURISH is a gala event with a purpose — ensure students have access to their chosen careers through hands-on experiential learning at VCC. Our culinary and hospitality industries have gone through so much over the past few years, I hope everyone will come out and support our students and celebrate with us some of the tremendous culinary talent we have — in our students and in our community.”

– Ajay Patel, VCC President & CEO