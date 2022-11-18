Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Café Medina on the Hunt for a New Assistant General Manager

The Goods from Café Medina

Vancouver, BC | The good news is, we’re hiring! The bad news is, we’re hiring to replace our beloved Assistant General Manager, Becky — and those are some giant shoes to fill.

The AGM position will challenge your leadership values and commitment to service excellence; however, more than anything, we want to find that special someone who drives positivity and promotes quality, consistency and amazing strength of character.

We would rather hire someone that has great strength of character than lots of experience (and bad habits). This includes how someone presents themselves, as well as their work ethic and commitment to be good.

Requirements:
-At least 3 years of extensive restaurant experience
-Excellent interpersonal skills, guest service and oral/written communication skills
-Strong computer and office administrative skills
-The ability to train effectively and execute and deliver a great guest experience
-A passion for food, beverage and all things related to the restaurant business
-An ability to build and foster relationships
-High attention to detail
-A true passion for people development

Interested applicants email your resumes to info@medinacafe.com.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
