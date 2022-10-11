Get Your Tickets to the Acorn x Row Fourteen Collaborative Dinner Now

Community News / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s internationally renowned vegetarian restaurant, The Acorn, is teaming up with the culinary team at Row Fourteen, Klippers Organics’ farm to table restaurant in Cawston, BC. The event is taking place at The Acorn Restaurant (3995 Main St) over two nights, Monday, October 24th and Tuesday, October 25th. The special ticketed dinners come off the heels of two respective wins at the Vancouver Magazine awards where The Acorn took home gold for “Best Vegetarian” and Klippers Organics being recognized as “Producer of the Year.” Tickets are now available via the Acorn’s website for $125, which includes a multi-course tasting menu (served family-style) and a welcoming glass of Klippers’ own Untangled Cider.

This will mark the 5th time The Acorn has teamed up with Klippers Organics for a collaborative dinner event and the 3rd time since the opening of their Row Fourteen Restaurant located on the farm. The Acorn chef Devon Latte and his team have developed a strong collaborative spirit over the years with Row Fourteen chefs Derek Gray and Jacob Deacon-Evans having spent time inhabiting each other’s kitchens, bouncing around ideas and inspiration. Their collaborative dinners have always sold out whether in Cawston or here in Vancouver. This is a unique opportunity to experience two teams at the top of their game using produce pulled directly from one of the best and most respected organic farms in BC.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

