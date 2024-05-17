A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Main Street

Bar Tocador is Seeking a Cocktail Bartender

Portrait

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking to grow our team. We are on the hunt for a cocktail bartender.

If you are interested in joining our friendly family then please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected].

Requirements:

A minimum of two years experience in cocktail bartending
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Application deadline: 05/27/2024

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Directions
Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St.
604-620-2433
WEBSITE

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks

Four Winds Brewing is on the Lookout for a New Taproom Manager
Opportunity Knocks The Okanagan

Join Quails’ Gate Winery’s Culinary Family as Chef de Cuisine at Old Vines Restaurant
Opportunity Knocks

Four Winds’ Southlands Restaurant & Brewery is Seeking a Lead Brewer
Opportunity Knocks Main Street

Burdock & Co is Seeking an Assistant Manager

The Scout Community

Become a member