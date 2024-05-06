A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Opportunity Knocks Main Street

Burdock & Co is Seeking an Assistant Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Burdock & Co

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic hospitality professional to join our team in a full-time, long-term capacity as Assistant Manager. Experience in management as well as with tasting menu service is strongly preferred, with demonstrated skill in wine service and pairing required. Experience with bar & spirits will be considered an asset, as well.

Burdock & Co is a female-led environment with a love for seasonal local produce, our farmers, and sharing the stories of our menus and their accompanying wines tableside. We value professionalism on the floor with a personal touch, offering dialed in service while ensuring guests are made to feel engaged and inspired.

If you feel you have the required skillset and a love for what we do, please send cover letter and CV along to [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!

Directions
Burdock & Co
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2702 Main St.
604-879-0077
WEBSITE

