Burdock & Co is Seeking an Assistant Manager

The Goods from Burdock & Co

Vancouver, BC | We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic hospitality professional to join our team in a full-time, long-term capacity as Assistant Manager. Experience in management as well as with tasting menu service is strongly preferred, with demonstrated skill in wine service and pairing required. Experience with bar & spirits will be considered an asset, as well.

Burdock & Co is a female-led environment with a love for seasonal local produce, our farmers, and sharing the stories of our menus and their accompanying wines tableside. We value professionalism on the floor with a personal touch, offering dialed in service while ensuring guests are made to feel engaged and inspired.

If you feel you have the required skillset and a love for what we do, please send cover letter and CV along to [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!