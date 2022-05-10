Sirius Craving Popping Up at Coho Coffee for Epic One-Night-Only Burger Event

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coho Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate International Burger Day on Saturday, May 28, 2022 as Sirius Craving, the neon spaced-theme food truck known for epic smash burgers, butter fries, and other stuff, pops up for one night only at Coho Coffee (1370 E Georgia Street). Guests will have the chance to enjoy an exclusively curated three-course sit down event. Two seatings are available and tickets can now be booked via EventBrite.

“We wanted to celebrate International Burger Day this year by teaming up with our partners at Coho Coffee for our first sit-down pop-up experience,” says Nicholas Quintillan, CEO of Sirius Craving. “We’re excited to be able to offer our customers a unique and personal ‘one-night-only’ experience in a restaurant-style venue versus our everyday take and go program.”

Sirius Craving is led by a team of professional trained chefs who have a passion for flavour and quality. Its International Burger Day set menu is $60++ per person and available for two seatings, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The menu features:

Pomme Frites ‘28’

Choice of:

The ‘Cheeseburger’

Smoked Beef Talo-Toasted ‘Butter Bomb’ Bun, 7 oz Two Rivers Custom Blend Beef Patty (Short Rib + Brisket), Le Pleine Lune Ash Covered Cheese, Preserved Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Pickles, Jus

OR

The ‘Cheeseburger Vegetarian’

Julie’s Key Lime

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sirius Craving inside Coho Coffee for a special pop-up event,” adds Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “It’s been so wonderful to not only see events return, but the amazing community support.”

Tickets are now available via EventBrite. For more information about Sirius Craving, please visit www.siriuscraving.ca.

For more information about Coho Coffee, please visit coho.coffee.