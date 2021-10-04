Flourist Announces Re-Opening of Bakery, Oct. 15th

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | Yes it’s true! We are so excited to share the news of our re-opening with you!

The last year has been challenging for everyone to say the least. It’s been an honour to continue to serve you, whether at our takeout window, or via your pick-up and delivery orders. THANK YOU for all the support you have shown us, we would not have been able to do any of this without you!

We love serving you online, but there is no match for seeing your faces and hosting you in real life in our beautiful, butter coloured bakery.

So, we are so excited to re-open our doors on October 15th!

Here is what you need to know:

– Visit us daily at the bakery from 9AM – 5PM starting October 15th!

Shop our entire assortment from bread to pastry to flour, dry goods, produce, prepared foods, kitchen tools and more. Expect a fresh new experience ~ less restaurant, more market café. It’s going to be a good time!

– Love our local delivery service? SO DO WE! It’s here to stay. Shop online daily, just as you have been. We have more details coming on this soon!

Have questions? Contact us at info@flourist.com.

We are really looking forward to seeing you!