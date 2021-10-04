Community News / Commercial Drive

Flourist Announces Re-Opening of Bakery, Oct. 15th

Portrait

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | Yes it’s true! We are so excited to share the news of our re-opening with you!

The last year has been challenging for everyone to say the least. It’s been an honour to continue to serve you, whether at our takeout window, or via your pick-up and delivery orders. THANK YOU for all the support you have shown us, we would not have been able to do any of this without you!

We love serving you online, but there is no match for seeing your faces and hosting you in real life in our beautiful, butter coloured bakery.

So, we are so excited to re-open our doors on October 15th!

Here is what you need to know:

– Visit us daily at the bakery from 9AM – 5PM starting October 15th!
Shop our entire assortment from bread to pastry to flour, dry goods, produce, prepared foods, kitchen tools and more. Expect a fresh new experience ~ less restaurant, more market café. It’s going to be a good time!

– Love our local delivery service? SO DO WE! It’s here to stay. Shop online daily, just as you have been. We have more details coming on this soon!

Have questions? Contact us at info@flourist.com.

We are really looking forward to seeing you!

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

Commercial Drive

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Commercial Drive

Picking Grapes with Chef and Wine Pro, Vish Mayekar

The Head Chef of Caffe La Tana and Pepino's, and certified wine professional, shares his wealth of grape knowledge and passion for BC wines...

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try One of the Most Interesting Cocktails on Commercial Drive

Bartender Felipe Torres of La Mezcaleria has created a line-up of drinks with one that stands out for its street food inspiration.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

Track and Food / Commercial Drive

TRACK & FOOD // Local Chefs Talk Collaboration, Pandemics and Delivery Apps

In this episode, Jamie and Mickey speak to chefs Doug Stephen and Phil Scarfone about working their way through weird times.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These Delicious Chocolate Cookies on Commercial Drive

We're usually down for their little cream-filled doughnut rounds but these cookies are just the right thing on a cloudy day.

43 Places
Community News

Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

The Tip Out

The Tip Out, Vol. 14

Scout's bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Check Out Fresh Roots' Guide to the First Ever 'Truth and Reconciliation Day'
The Velvet Restaurant & Lounge Seeking to Fill Multiple Positions for the Winter Season

Community News

2 Places
Community News

‘Fresh Ideas Start Here’ Promotes Deseree Lo to Executive Chef and Sales Director

Community News / Gastown

Embrace the Changing Seasons with Miku’s New Fall/Winter Kaiseki Menu

Community News

Celebrate Harvest Season with Potluck’s Thanksgiving Feast and Dessert Collaboration

Odd Society to Host Imbiblia Launch Party

Odd Society to Host Imbiblia Launch Party