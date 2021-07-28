‘Chupito’ Outdoor Cocktail and Snack Bar Now Hiring for Multiple FOH Positions

Vancouver, BC | Chupito is hiring for multiple FOH positions. We are looking for experienced servers and bartenders to join our team. If you have a passion for great cocktails and good food, we’d love to hear from you.

About us: Chupito is the latest project from the team behind La Taqueria and Mezcaleria. We are an alleyway outdoor cocktail and snack bar. Our seafood ‘aguachile’ menu is inspired by the coast of Sinaloa and our cocktail program showcases ingredients indigenous to Mexico and British Columbia. We pride ourselves on our low waste initiatives and offering quality food and drink. We hope to make everyone who walks through the door feel welcome and at home.

If this sounds like the right fit for you please apply by sending your resume to tara@chupito.ca.

Muchas Gracias!