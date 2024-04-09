Bufala Edgemont in North Vancouver is Hiring a Kitchen Manager!

The Goods from Bufala

North Vancouver, BC | Bufala Edgemont is seeking a talented chef to join its dynamic team during a period of exciting growth. As a cherished destination for food enthusiasts, the chosen candidate will have the opportunity to showcase their culinary prowess and contribute to Bufala Edgemont’s commitment to quality and flavor. The ideal candidate would have experience in a high volume, full production restaurant kitchen and must excel in execution on the line. Management or Chef experience preferred.

Key Job Roles

– Ensuring high level execution of the kitchen team through proper hiring and training.

– Scheduling (Using labour forecasting and management tools).

– Comfortable with inventory management & reporting.

– Maintaining a positive attitude and keeping staff morale high.

– Having a natural sense of urgency while still being able to keep calm and make effective decisions under pressure.

– Effective communication within the BOH & FOH teams.

Why join the team at Bufala?

– Fun, energetic atmosphere & delicious food

– Competitive industry wages

– Flexible scheduling

– Full medical benefits

– Discounts at all locations of Bufala, Lucky Taco, and Bells & Whistles!

Bufala is owned by Gooseneck Hospitality. Gooseneck Hospitality is expanding in all areas of dining throughout the greater Vancouver area. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an expanding company. We offer competitive wages, full benefits, and discounts at all our restaurants and celebrate our diverse and inclusive team. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an ever-growing company throughout greater Vancouver. Gooseneck also holds frequent leadership seminars for senior employees & management staff.

Lastly, we as a company engage in various forms of charitable work and welcome staff involvement. We support the BC Hospitality Foundation and do semi-annual clothing drives through our restaurants.

Please send over your resume and a bit about yourself to [email protected]. We kindly request you include two references whose confidentiality will be upheld upon request.