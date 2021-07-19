Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite’s Head Buyer Shares Her Quick and Easy Garlic Miso Oyster Mushroom Recipe

Vancouver, BC | Livlite’s Head Buyer/chef-nerd-in-residence, Karima, has created something special to share with you. Livlite just started carrying one of her favourite ingredients, oyster mushrooms, so here’s a quick and easy recipe that she makes all the time.

These turn out super golden and gorgeous, with deep umami, almost meaty flavour, and just a hint of acidity for some contrast. It’s fun as a snack by itself, but they also keep well in the fridge. Karima adds them to noodles, curries, rice bowls, wraps, tacos, basically everything.

Livlite’s Garlic Miso Oyster Mushrooms

Ingredients
1/2 lb/227g oyster mushrooms
1 tbsp/15ml evoo
1 tbsp/15ml miso
1 tbsp/15ml vinegar (rice, black, or white wine vinegar)
2 large/4 small cloves garlic
small pinch sea salt, to taste (about 1/4 tsp)

Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350F/175C.
Grate garlic finely in a large bowl. Add the miso, salt, vinegar, and olive oil, and combine with a spatula until thoroughly mixed.
Trim the bottom ends off the mushroom cluster (about 1cm) if they’re tough or dry.
Starting at the top and working down the stems, gently pull apart the mushrooms into pieces that are about 3cm/1” across at the top. Leave any smaller ones whole.
Stir all of them with the seasoning paste until well-coated.
Spread them out evenly on a parchment-lined pan, and roast for 20-30 mins, until deep golden brown and crispy. It’s okay if a few dark tips develop, but we don’t want burnt bits.
Let cool, and enjoy!

Livlite currently offers free delivery to Vancouver and North Vancouver. Check out livlite.co today. You’ll be glad to see many of your favourite local producers and growers at competitive prices.

Livlite
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1114 E Pender St. | WEBSITE
