Kitsilano’s ‘Delara’ Restaurant Now Seeking to Fill Several Key Positions

Vancouver, BC | Delara, a modern Persian restaurant in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver is now accepting applications for multiple positions.

We are looking for enthusiastic and attentive people who want to work in a diverse environment as one team. Cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders, and hosts are welcome to apply. Desire to learn and professional attitude are essential.

We offer competitive wages and a respectful and supportive work environment.

To apply please email your resume to info@delararestaurant.ca or drop by the restaurant for a chat.