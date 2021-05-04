Community News / Downtown

Ancora and Cibo Honouring Mother’s Day With New Menus, Cocktail Specials and More

The Goods from the Viaggio Hospitality Group

Vancouver, BC | Viaggio Hospitality Group is honouring all mothers with Ancora Ambleside’s launch of a special new Mother’s Day menu. Ancora False Creek highlights Mother’s Day cocktail, take-out, Take and Plate and patio dining while Cibo Trattoria showcases new Taste of Tuscany menu and dining options on brand new patio space. The Mother’s Day celebrations will be live May 9th from 12 to 10pm (Ancora Ambleside and False Creek) and 11am to 9:30pm (Cibo Trattoria).

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – AMBLESIDE
Executive Chef Jorge Kim’s three-course Mother’s Day Menu ($55 per person) features a refreshing variety of dishes to cater to any mom’s preferences, including vegetarian options. Guests and their loved ones can choose amongst three delicious starters, and entrees like Lingcod Paella with chorizo, corn, shrimp, squid, chalaca, smoked paprika emulsion and broccoli, or a Roasted Rack of Lamb with a scrumptious garlic butter quinoa crust and more, or well-loved Cauliflower Steak with kale salsa verde, purple cabbage purée, pistachio queso empanada and brussels sprouts.

Pick the perfect dessert to finish with three decadent options – Roasted Rhubarb with whipped yoghurt, Dark Chocolate Pave with hazelnut pralines and chocolate ice-cream or Daily Sorbet, served with fresh fruit.

Ambleside’s take-out menu is available as always with unique Take and Plate options which include Roasted Yam and Coconut Soup, Sablefish, Lingcod and Duck for an at-home preparation experience with the family.

Dine on our brand new 50 seater patio, heated and partially covered. Reservations can be made via Tock — availability is limited. Take-out can be ordered from Door Dash or by phone at 604.681.1165.

ANCORA WATERFRONT DINING AND PATIO – FALSE CREEK
“La Madre” cocktail by bar manager and lead bartender Kam Tabarraee is all things elegant, floral, sparkling & delicate made with Tanqueray gin, St.Germain, champagne, grapefruit, hibiscus and lemon. For $21, sip on this cocktail creation made in honour of all mothers.

Diners can enjoy take-out menu, available all day with exciting Take and Plate options which include Cauliflower Steak with artichoke and queso empanada and pistachios, with an option to add a braised short rib, Sablefish with aji panca, miso squash quinotto, bok choy saltado and quinoa chicharrón, Short Rib with truffled mashed potato, baby carrots, shallots and red wine jus, or Prawn Fettuccini with huancaína sauce.

Take-out can be ordered from Door Dash or by phone at 604.681.1165.


CIBO TRATTORIA
Mothers can be treated to authentic Italian cuisine for a delectable brunch or dinner at Cibo Trattoria. A few highlights from the popular brunch menu include the Salmon Benedict made from sourdough English muffin, smoked wild salmon, arctic char caviar, hollandaise and whipped ricotta, Banana Cream Pie Pancakes with vanilla custard, fresh bananas, banana pancakes and a mountain of whipped cream, and The Riviera piatto with a curated selection of salumi and cheeses, assortment of breads, spreads and insalata. The brunch menu can be enjoyed on Cibo’s brand new 40 seater patio.

Reservations can be made by phone at 604.602.9570.

Alongside the regular take-out menu, new rustic Taste of Tuscany Menu ($52 per person) is available for take-out via Tock or by phone when ordered by 2pm the day before. Some of the delicious items include starters like Panzanella made with Tuscan bread salad, tomato, onion, arugula and pecorino, pastas like Pappardelle all’anatra with duck ragu, pappardelle and pecorino or Tortellini Mugellani – potato stuffed ravioli in meat ragu. Some entrée highlights are Pacific Perch with green beans, almond and lemon, or Lamb – roasted lamb chop, peas, mint and lamb jus. Choose from three delectable desserts like Massa Carrara, Chocolate Chestnut Cake or Lemon Cake.

Take-out can be ordered from Skip the Dishes, Uber Eats, Door Dash or by phone at 604.602.9570.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside)
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave.
Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1600 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC | 604-681-1164
Cibo Trattoria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
900 Seymour St. | 604-602-9570
