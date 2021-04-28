Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar Launch Mother’s Day Menus To-Go

The GOODS from Gyoza Bar, Miku and Minami

Vancouver, BC | For Mother’s Day this year, the talented chefs at Aburi Restaurants have created beautiful, limited-edition bento boxes and platters to-go at Miku, Minami, and Gyoza Bar. Available only from May 7 to 9, 2021, guests can expect to celebrate with fresh seafood, aburi sushi, artisanal desserts, and shareable family platters – all packaged artfully into one experience.

All Mother’s Day bentos and platters can be pre-ordered via Tock for pick-up.

“In Japan, we usually celebrate our mothers together as a family, and this is no different with my family here in Vancouver,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants. “For us, we love enjoying a great meal together. Our bento boxes are made especially for this purpose so that there is a little taste of everything delicious.”

Miku’s Premium Mother’s Day Bento ($75) is a jewel box of fresh sashimi, flame-seared Aburi sushi, surf & turf with aburi lobster tail and filet mignon, and a special Mother’s Day plum and cherry Pavlova by chef Hiro Hoshino.

At Yaletown’s Minami, the Mother’s Day Bento ($75) is a feast, featuring Baked Saikyo Miso-YK3 Sakekasu Sablefish and Mentaiko Udon, Brome Lake Duck Roulade, fresh sashimi, Aburi sushi, and a dessert duo by pastry chef Desmond Chan: Lemon Yogurt White Chocolate Mousse and house-made Seasonal Mignardises.

Designed for hearty households, Gyoza Bar’s Family Platter ($55) serves four to six people and includes a variety of popular items, such as its signature Marukatsu Chicken Katsu Sandwich, Ebi Fry, Crispy Vegetable Gyoza, Spicy Pork Rib, and Char Siu Skewer.

Gyoza Bar Downtown 622 West Pender St. MAP

Miku Restaurant Gastown 70-200 Granville St. MAP