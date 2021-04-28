Miku, Minami and Gyoza Bar Launch Mother’s Day Menus To-Go

The GOODS from Gyoza Bar, Miku and Minami
Vancouver, BC | For Mother’s Day this year, the talented chefs at Aburi Restaurants have created beautiful, limited-edition bento boxes and platters to-go at Miku, Minami, and Gyoza Bar. Available only from May 7 to 9, 2021, guests can expect to celebrate with fresh seafood, aburi sushi, artisanal desserts, and shareable family platters – all packaged artfully into one experience.
All Mother’s Day bentos and platters can be pre-ordered via Tock for pick-up.
“In Japan, we usually celebrate our mothers together as a family, and this is no different with my family here in Vancouver,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants. “For us, we love enjoying a great meal together. Our bento boxes are made especially for this purpose so that there is a little taste of everything delicious.”
Miku’s Premium Mother’s Day Bento ($75) is a jewel box of fresh sashimi, flame-seared Aburi sushi, surf & turf with aburi lobster tail and filet mignon, and a special Mother’s Day plum and cherry Pavlova by chef Hiro Hoshino.
At Yaletown’s Minami, the Mother’s Day Bento ($75) is a feast, featuring Baked Saikyo Miso-YK3 Sakekasu Sablefish and Mentaiko Udon, Brome Lake Duck Roulade, fresh sashimi, Aburi sushi, and a dessert duo by pastry chef Desmond Chan: Lemon Yogurt White Chocolate Mousse and house-made Seasonal Mignardises.
Designed for hearty households, Gyoza Bar’s Family Platter ($55) serves four to six people and includes a variety of popular items, such as its signature Marukatsu Chicken Katsu Sandwich, Ebi Fry, Crispy Vegetable Gyoza, Spicy Pork Rib, and Char Siu Skewer.
