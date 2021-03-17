Back to: Miku, Minami, Gyoza Bar to Launch Seasonal Spring Menus in April
Vancouver, BC | Aburi Restaurants celebrates the arrival of cherry blossom season with new spring menus featuring a variety of sakura-inspired dishes and other offerings at each of its three Vancouver venues – Miku, Minami, and Gyoza Bar starting April 1, 2021. From Easter culinary features to desserts and cocktails, the colour pink is about to bloom around the city, with Aburi Restaurants.

“The spring season is one of my favourites, especially in Vancouver because we have such beautiful cherry blossom trees,” says Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants. “While the usual bustling season looks different this year, there are still opportunities to celebrate with your core family or virtually with take-out. Our expert teams at Miku, Minami, and Gyoza Bar continue to impress me with their creativity, year-after-year. We look forward to having guests try all our new Sakura menu items.”

At Miku, guests will have the opportunity to taste a bright Silky White Chocolate Mousse by Head Pastry Chef Kiko Nakata, featuring red berry ume compote, yuzu curd, almond sponge, ume meringue, and umeshu gelee. Guests can also sip on two Sakura cocktails inspired by Empress Masako to celebrate the second Sakura festival of the new Reiwa Era in Japan.

In addition, Miku is participating in Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival’s virtual Sakura at Home event with a unique Sakura At Home Bento on April 25, 2021.

For those looking to enjoy an Easter brunch, Minami has created an Easter Weekend Premium Zen ($49) for dine-in and take-out. Available April 2 to 5, 2021, for lunch, the Zen features a selection of Minami’s most popular appetizers, sushi, Aburi sushi, and a Coconut Mango Mousse for dessert.

Guests can also indulge in a Strawberry Sakekasu Mousse by Pastry Chef Isabelle Valencia, featuring pistachio sponge, strawberry kiwi salsa, azuki yōkan, kinako crumble, and cherry strawberry sorbet. For sips, bartender Barnaby Malong is bringing back his popular Saku cocktail.

Executive Chef Woo Jin of Gyoza Bar has put together a special Chicken Menchi Katsu Bento To-Go ($11.50), which is excellent for a spring picnic under the blooming cherry blossom trees. It includes the signature Marukatsu-style Chicken Menchi Katsu, green salad, sliced cabbage with basil pesto, steamed rice, and Sakuramochi – Sakura-leaf wrapped mochi with azuki bean paste – for a post-meal confection.

Each location also offers Sakura-inspired sips, from Amabuki Pink Lady Rose Sake, Haywire Baby Bub to Oku No Matsu Sakura Daiginjo.

All Sakura-inspired items are available for the month of April unless otherwise stated. Early bookings are recommended for best availability of limited-time features.

For more information about Miku, please visit mikurestaurant.com.
For more information about Minami, please visit minamirestaurant.com.
For more information about Gyoza Bar, please visit gyozabar.ca.

About Aburi Restaurants Canada Ltd. | “I don’t just want a business. I want to create a culture and a community.” – Seigo Nakamura.

Seigo Nakamura, owner of the Tora Corporation in Japan, is the visionary behind Aburi Restaurants’ Miku, Miku Toronto, Minami, Gyoza Bar, TORA, Hana, and Minami Toronto. His unique concepts and business strategies have led to the creation and spread of Aburi style cuisine across Canada. A trendsetter in all aspects, Seigo is never satisfied with settling for the norm. His unique twist on Aburi cuisine was created over a decade ago by innovating the idea of traditional Japanese flame-searing with the decadent and creamy sauces of French cuisine. Driven by this unconventional concept, Seigo introduces this fresh and addictive Aburi cuisine to the world.

Seigo also promotes the unique company philosophy of ‘Ningenmi.’ Literally translated as ‘the human flavour,’ Ningenmi is a Japanese term used to refer to a person with outstanding human qualities: sincerity, thoughtfulness, and passion. Seigo is a strong advocate of spreading ningenmi to his team, promoting a positive team dynamic within his restaurants.

Gyoza Bar
Downtown
622 West Pender St.
MAP
Miku Restaurant
Gastown
70-200 Granville St.
MAP
Minami
Downtown
1118 Mainland St.
MAP

