Hy’s and Gotham Reveal Menus for Special Take-Home Easter Celebration Packages

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver diners can enjoy an elegant Easter experience at home with delicious, multi-course celebration feasts from two of the city’s favourite downtown dining destinations, Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar and Gotham Steakhouse & Bar.

Available from March 30 to April 5, these limited-edition packages are ideal for groups of four, and are available for takeout and delivery. Highlighting Easter favourites such as Chateaubriand and roast lamb, as well as fresh salads and vegetable side dishes bursting with spring flavours, these feasts bring the best of fine dining to your home.

All items are fully prepared and ready to serve. With minimal preparation and clean-up, you can focus on spending quality time together with loved ones and not stress about the kitchen.

Hy’s Easter Take-Home Package

$395.00 (dinner for four)

Cheese Toast

Caesar Salad

creamy garlic anchovy dressing, grana Padano cheese, house made croutons

Classic Chateaubriand

32 oz. Canadian Prime Filet of Beef Tenderloin

broccoli & cauliflower with lemon & olive oil

roasted carrots & green beans with shallots

sauteed mushrooms & chateau potatoes

chef’s bearnaise sauce & red wine jus

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

shaved white chocolate, raspberry coulis & fresh berries

~ ~ ~

Gotham Easter Feast Package

$325.00 (dinner for four)

Fresh Citrus Salad

baby arugula leaves, blood orange, pink grapefruit, pomelo & lemon, pickled fennel, cucumber & sweet red onion, macadamia dust & honey Dijon vinaigrette

Roast Leg of Lamb & Spring Succotash

organic New Zealand lamb

fava beans, baby green peas & zucchini, piquillo peppers & fresh herbs

roasted nugget potatoes

mint pesto & lamb jus

Pavlova

baked meringue filled with French custard, fresh berries, kiwi & mint, berry coulis & whipped cream

Easter Packages from Hy’s and Gotham will be available exclusively for take-out from Tuesday, March 30 to Monday, April 5 inclusive for takeout and delivery through Uber, Skip and Door Dash.

Hy’s Easter Package will be offered at all locations, including Vancouver and Whistler. Packages may be ordered via hyssteakhouse.com or by calling the location directly.

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar’s Easter Feast Package will be available at 615 Seymour Street. Guests may visit gothamsteakhouse.com or call 604-605-8282 to place a takeout or delivery order.