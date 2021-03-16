Community News / Downtown

Hy’s and Gotham Reveal Menus for Special Take-Home Easter Celebration Packages

The Goods from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar and Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver diners can enjoy an elegant Easter experience at home with delicious, multi-course celebration feasts from two of the city’s favourite downtown dining destinations, Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar and Gotham Steakhouse & Bar.

Available from March 30 to April 5, these limited-edition packages are ideal for groups of four, and are available for takeout and delivery. Highlighting Easter favourites such as Chateaubriand and roast lamb, as well as fresh salads and vegetable side dishes bursting with spring flavours, these feasts bring the best of fine dining to your home.

All items are fully prepared and ready to serve. With minimal preparation and clean-up, you can focus on spending quality time together with loved ones and not stress about the kitchen.

Hy’s Easter Take-Home Package
$395.00 (dinner for four)

Cheese Toast

Caesar Salad
creamy garlic anchovy dressing, grana Padano cheese, house made croutons

Classic Chateaubriand
32 oz. Canadian Prime Filet of Beef Tenderloin
broccoli & cauliflower with lemon & olive oil
roasted carrots & green beans with shallots
sauteed mushrooms & chateau potatoes
chef’s bearnaise sauce & red wine jus

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
shaved white chocolate, raspberry coulis & fresh berries

~ ~ ~

Gotham Easter Feast Package
$325.00 (dinner for four)

Fresh Citrus Salad
baby arugula leaves, blood orange, pink grapefruit, pomelo & lemon, pickled fennel, cucumber & sweet red onion, macadamia dust & honey Dijon vinaigrette

Roast Leg of Lamb & Spring Succotash
organic New Zealand lamb
fava beans, baby green peas & zucchini, piquillo peppers & fresh herbs
roasted nugget potatoes
mint pesto & lamb jus

Pavlova
baked meringue filled with French custard, fresh berries, kiwi & mint, berry coulis & whipped cream

Easter Packages from Hy’s and Gotham will be available exclusively for take-out from Tuesday, March 30 to Monday, April 5 inclusive for takeout and delivery through Uber, Skip and Door Dash.

Hy’s Easter Package will be offered at all locations, including Vancouver and Whistler. Packages may be ordered via hyssteakhouse.com or by calling the location directly.

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar’s Easter Feast Package will be available at 615 Seymour Street. Guests may visit gothamsteakhouse.com or call 604-605-8282 to place a takeout or delivery order.

Gotham Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
615 Seymour St. | 604-605-8282 | WEBSITE
Hy's Steakhouse
Neighbourhood: Downtown
637 Hornby Street | 604-683-7671 | WEBSITE
Hy's Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar (Whistler)
Region: Whistler
4308 Main St., Whistler | 604-905-5555 | WEBSITE
