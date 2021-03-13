Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite Spells Out Five Easy Zero Waste Swaps to Shop

Portrait

The Goods from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | The city of Vancouver aims to be zero waste by 2040. In order to reach that goal we need to shift our purchasing habits, and starting small with things we buy routinely is one way we can begin our journey to zero waste. Livlite is a Vancouver based zero waste grocery delivery service that can help make the transition to zero waste smooth. We recommend starting small with items you buy regularly:

Coffee – Traditionally your coffee comes in single-use packaging, and if you’re like us, you go through them quite frequently. Livlite works with Mogiana and Agro Roasters to deliver you amazing coffee in paper bags or in returnable glass jars.

Pasta – We source locally made pasta that is created with Canadian grain. Our selection of both traditional and innovative pasta options from InGrain are a great substitution for plastic packaged pasta.

Dish Soap – One of our favourite easy swaps is dish soap. Whether you swap that single use plastic for a soap block or liquid dish soap you’re saving yourself from adding one regularly bought item into your blue bin.

Kombucha – Livlite carries locally made Hoochy Booch in alternating flavours. When you purchase a growler of kombucha with Livlite you only pay for a refill the next time you order.

Sriracha – Who doesn’t love hot sauce!? Instead of buying a single use plastic container for your favourite condiment, instead try a locally made hot sauce from Vancouver’s Sriracha Revolver.

Livlite
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1114 E Pender St. | WEBSITE
Livlite Spells Out Five Easy Zero Waste Swaps to Shop
Zero Waste Start-Up on Hunt for Sourcing Specialist

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Comfort Food / Fraserhood

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Bells and Whistles’ Nostalgic Ballpark Chili Fries

This stuff satisfies nostalgic cravings for old ballparks, carnivals and other places that probably shouldn't be serving food.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

Heads Up / Strathcona

Using Sunshine to Make Art With Cyanotype

Local artist Shizuka Yoshimura details how she took advantage of pandemic isolation to experiment with an old printing method.

View From Your Window / East Vancouver

The View From Your Window #249

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

From The Collection / Main Street

FROM THE COLLECTION // An Inspiring DIY Guide from The Regional Assembly of Text’s Library

Brandy Fedoruk tells us about a handy little publication that's currently piqued his interest...

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Gooseneck Hospitality Takes Over ‘Charles Grocery’ With Plans For Neighbourhood Cafe

They don't have a name yet but it will remain a cafe grocery dedicated to serving the needs of the neighbourhood.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in One of the World’s Happiest Cities and Waiting for More Feet to Wash Ashore

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Vancouver lauded as the happiest city in the world.

5 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 575

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2021.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Heads Up / Strathcona

Using Sunshine to Make Art With Cyanotype

Local artist Shizuka Yoshimura details how she took advantage of pandemic isolation to experiment with an old printing method.

Previous
Belgard Kitchen’s 2021 ‘Easter Feast’ Meal Kits Now Available for Pre-Order
Next
On Loosening the Reins on Social Gatherings and Racists With No Appreciation of Ramen

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen’s 2021 ‘Easter Feast’ Meal Kits Now Available for Pre-Order

Community News / Downtown

Get the Hop on Easter With ‘Hawksworth at Home’

Community News

Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials Named One of the Best Chef Coat Designers

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter