Livlite Spells Out Five Easy Zero Waste Swaps to Shop

The Goods from Livlite

Vancouver, BC | The city of Vancouver aims to be zero waste by 2040. In order to reach that goal we need to shift our purchasing habits, and starting small with things we buy routinely is one way we can begin our journey to zero waste. Livlite is a Vancouver based zero waste grocery delivery service that can help make the transition to zero waste smooth. We recommend starting small with items you buy regularly:

Coffee – Traditionally your coffee comes in single-use packaging, and if you’re like us, you go through them quite frequently. Livlite works with Mogiana and Agro Roasters to deliver you amazing coffee in paper bags or in returnable glass jars.

Pasta – We source locally made pasta that is created with Canadian grain. Our selection of both traditional and innovative pasta options from InGrain are a great substitution for plastic packaged pasta.

Dish Soap – One of our favourite easy swaps is dish soap. Whether you swap that single use plastic for a soap block or liquid dish soap you’re saving yourself from adding one regularly bought item into your blue bin.

Kombucha – Livlite carries locally made Hoochy Booch in alternating flavours. When you purchase a growler of kombucha with Livlite you only pay for a refill the next time you order.

Sriracha – Who doesn’t love hot sauce!? Instead of buying a single use plastic container for your favourite condiment, instead try a locally made hot sauce from Vancouver’s Sriracha Revolver.

