Street Auntie Aperitivo House Seeks Enthusiastic Individuals to Join FOH Team

The Goods from Street Auntie Aperitivo House

Vancouver, BC | Aperitivo! Street Auntie Aperitivo House is looking to expand our FOH team:

We are looking for fun and enthusiastic individuals to join our FOH team. We are looking for individuals who can curate unforgettable dining experiences. The successful candidate would ideally have had serving experience, and is someone who loves to tell the story of the creation of our dishes.

The candidate that we are seeking will require strong communication skills, multitasking abilities, a humble attitude, and the willingness to self-improve.

We are accepting resumes for both full-time and part-time positions.

Please email chef@streetauntie.com with your resume and references.