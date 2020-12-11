Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Market Launches Two Exclusive Food Gift Boxes for the Holiday Season

Portrait

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho has launched two exclusive food gift boxes for the holiday season through their Coho Market. Available for pick-up or delivery, each one celebrates small producers who are members of their commissary. Every item is artisanal, small-batch, and handcrafted with care and love.

The two boxes are:

The BIPOC-led Local Foodie Box ($90) features seven local companies and is filled with rich flavours and delicious products from some of Coho’s most exciting up-and-coming BIPOC-led brands. Items include: Pili Pili Pepper Sauce by Kula Foods, three stuffed cookies by Panela Lemon, Black Bean and Ginger Sauce by True Nosh, Goan Vindaloo Masala Spice by The Indian Pantry, Chili Garlic Hot Sauce and Cilantro Lime Hot Sauce by Sriracha Revolver, Blueberry Sage Chutney by Luv the Grub, and Shio Koji Marinade by Van Koji Foods.

The Women-Led Local Foodie Holiday Gift Box ($80) supports the creation of seven exceptional local women-led brands. Items include: Peppermint Chocolate Buddha Bar by Cacao Now, Shoyu Koji Marinade by Van Koji Foods, Spiced Mango Chutney by Luv the Grub, Avocado Ginger Hot Sauce and Clean Mango Hot Sauce by Sriracha Revolver, Black Garlic, Sweet Potato, Apple Sauce by True Nosh, three stuffed cookies by Panela Lemon, and Pili Pili Pepper Sauce by Kula Foods.

To order or for more information, please visit www.cohomarket.ca.

Coho Collective & Coho Coffee
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1370 East Georgia St. | WEBSITE
Coho Market Launches Two Exclusive Food Gift Boxes for the Holiday Season
BIPOC Foods Vancouver to Return With Holiday Edition Pop-Up

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

Vancouverites / Main Street

10 Questions With Molly Spittal, Designer & Co-Founder of Vancouver’s Own Decade Studio Denim

The local company creates killer jeans, overalls and jackets, sewn ethically and made with 100% low-environmental-impact cotton.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering Old Country Fish & Chips, an East Hastings Fixture for Over 25 Years

Opened by Bert Love and John Dobson, the long-serving restaurant's slogan was "From the sea to the pan."

Cool Things We Want / East Vancouver

We Want Strange Fellows’ New Glassware, Featuring Artwork by Christine Moulson

There's something to be said for drinking beer from a proper glass, and doubly so if it happens to be a good-looking one.

Diner / Hastings Sunrise

Popular ‘Red Wagon’ to Close Sunday, Reopen in New Location Next Week

The new location at 2128 East Hastings will seat 55 and serve both lunch and dinner when it opens in December.

Popular

Intelligence Briefs

On Blinkered Liquor Control Boards and Terrifying Statistics Hinting at Doom

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds restaurants on the brink and delivery companies being bad.

20 Places
You Need To Try This

A Quick Guide to Scoring Vancouver’s Best Baked Goods This Holiday Season

From classic Christmas cakes to seasonal cookies, we've mapped out local sweets guaranteed to give you a festive sugar rush...

Opening Soon / False Creek

New Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Au Comptoir co-founder Maxime Bettili is launching the French-themed 25 seater in the evolving Beach District next year.

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Downtown

From Gender-Segregation to Gay Protest, This Gorgeous Vancouver Beer Parlour Saw it All

The four-storey, 135-room Castle Hotel featured an elaborately tapestried main floor beer-sipping venue with many stories to tell.

Vancouverites / Main Street

10 Questions With Molly Spittal, Designer & Co-Founder of Vancouver’s Own Decade Studio Denim

The local company creates killer jeans, overalls and jackets, sewn ethically and made with 100% low-environmental-impact cotton.

Previous
Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle
Next
A Sweet and Bitter Guide to Finding Vancouver’s Best Holiday Chocolates

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Fraserhood

Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room Announces Christmas Brunch and Dinner Kits

Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse to Ring in New Year With Special ‘Maskerade’ Dinner

Community News / East Vancouver

East Coast to East Van, Flourist’s New Head Baker Brings Michelin Experience

Community News

The Vancouver Farmers Market Shares Some Tasty Food Themed Gift Ideas