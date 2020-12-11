Coho Market Launches Two Exclusive Food Gift Boxes for the Holiday Season

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Coho has launched two exclusive food gift boxes for the holiday season through their Coho Market. Available for pick-up or delivery, each one celebrates small producers who are members of their commissary. Every item is artisanal, small-batch, and handcrafted with care and love.

The two boxes are:

The BIPOC-led Local Foodie Box ($90) features seven local companies and is filled with rich flavours and delicious products from some of Coho’s most exciting up-and-coming BIPOC-led brands. Items include: Pili Pili Pepper Sauce by Kula Foods, three stuffed cookies by Panela Lemon, Black Bean and Ginger Sauce by True Nosh, Goan Vindaloo Masala Spice by The Indian Pantry, Chili Garlic Hot Sauce and Cilantro Lime Hot Sauce by Sriracha Revolver, Blueberry Sage Chutney by Luv the Grub, and Shio Koji Marinade by Van Koji Foods.

The Women-Led Local Foodie Holiday Gift Box ($80) supports the creation of seven exceptional local women-led brands. Items include: Peppermint Chocolate Buddha Bar by Cacao Now, Shoyu Koji Marinade by Van Koji Foods, Spiced Mango Chutney by Luv the Grub, Avocado Ginger Hot Sauce and Clean Mango Hot Sauce by Sriracha Revolver, Black Garlic, Sweet Potato, Apple Sauce by True Nosh, three stuffed cookies by Panela Lemon, and Pili Pili Pepper Sauce by Kula Foods.

To order or for more information, please visit www.cohomarket.ca.