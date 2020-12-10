East Coast to East Van, Flourist’s New Head Baker Brings Michelin Experience

The GOODS from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | Artisan flour mill and bakery, Flourist, is celebrating this holiday season by announcing the addition of a new head baker, Tommy Aird.

Aird comes to Flourist from the two-Michelin-star rated restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York, where he worked alongside Chef Dan Barber’s world-class team, celebrated for pioneering the farm-to-table movement.

Aird refined his skills and developed his fondness for whole grain flours as a pastry chef at top Toronto restaurants such as La Banane Restaurant and Bar Isabel and has worked closely with bakers, millers and farmers across Canada and the United States including Nan Kohler of Grist and Toll.

“My new role at Flourist is the result of me following my personal passion for whole grains, regional food systems and finding a brand that embodies those values authentically,” Aird said. “Being able to work with flour that is milled on site, directly sourced from Canadian farms has always been my goal and joining the team at Flourist has made this a reality.”

Flourist has been milling fresh flour from Canadian grains in Vancouver, B.C. since 2017 and has become part of a continent-wide movement involving top chefs, millers and bakers who are seeking out fresh flour for its flavour.

With its on-site artisanal flour mill, Flourist brings a new level of freshness, transparency and flavour to baked goods, while providing home bakers access to the same high-quality ingredients.

Flourist sources the most flavourful and highest performing grains from Canadian family farms to be milled on their Austrian stone mill just hours before being mixed into dough. Customers can experience the difference fresh flour makes in the baked goods sold at Flourist or by ordering flour for their own home-baking.

As the new head baker, Aird will focus on expanding Flourist’s range of whole grain baking and continue to surprise and delight customers and guests with more of the delicious and wholesome food Flourist has become known for.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tommy to the Flourist team,” said Flourist co-founder Shira McDermott. “We think his classic French training and background in fine dining will bring a new element of sophistication to the nostalgic, classic Canadian baked goods we’ve become known for,” McDermott said.

“As we enter a strange, altered version of the holiday season, we have already seen that Tommy is bringing a nice balance of comfort and elegance with his baking.”

In his first week at Flourist, Aird developed three new cookies for Flourist’s annual holiday cookie box: a rich and deeply chocolatey rye flour cookie, a whole grain Einkorn Madeleine and a picture-perfect spelt flour shortbread.

Flourist’s full selection of baking—including the holiday cookie boxes— is available for pre-order at bakery.flourist.com for next-day pick up or free delivery in Vancouver, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond. From their new take-out window, Flourist also offers bread, pastries, coffee and a small selection of lunch items, including their famous Cheese Dream, Beans on Toast and the hearty and delightful Mediterranean Bowl.

For more information, please visit www.flourist.com.

About Flourist | Flourist creates demand for nourishing, traceable food and is a direct to consumer brand that ships freshly milled flour and premium dry goods across North America through our online store. Our Mill + Bakery on Commercial Street is our flagship brick and mortar location, which specializes in Sourdough Bread, pastries and local produce. We believe in an ethical, traceable supply chain, and making meaningful connections to each other through food.