The Tip Out, Vol. 5

Welcome to ‘The Tip Out’, Scout’s bulleted, easy-to-consume compendium of member news and fresh headlines from the local food and drink scene.

Downlow Burger has a limited edition ‘Monster Mash’ Halloween special you need to know about. Think beef patty, spicy fried chicken, crispy fried pork belly, jalapeño ranch, cheddar, lettuce and tomato layered on a potato bun. Doesn’t sound so scary at first, but check out the size of this thing!

Other Halloween-themed deliciousness includes: Odd Society’s ‘Salem the Cat’ Cocktail; a curious-sounding All Hallow’s Eve ‘molecular cocktail” called The Flabby Prisoners at Ancora; BETA5’s new limited edition Halloween Collection; two new chocolate showpiece designs and ghost and skull chocolate lollipops from Chez Christophe; scary sugar cookies and cupcakes available at Cadeaux Bakery; and East Van Roaster’s ‘Witch’s Brew’ specialty hot cocoa, candied corn nuts and honey caramels.

Feel like treating yourself to something extra-indulgent? Gotham just revealed the menus for two new dinners that are seriously splurge-worthy.

Cibo Trattoria is dialling up the decadence this November with their new four course dine-in only Truffle Tasting Menu. Does it get any more luxurious?

Homebodies will be happy to hear about the Lazy Gourmet’s three new at-home initiatives, including virtual cooking classes complete with ingredient kits that will ship to your door overnight. It’s like having a private chef, but better!

How about raising a glass to all of the amazing women who changed the world? You can do just that when Pine and Palm Cocktails take over The Diamond on November 2nd. Send them a DM to make your reservation.

Speaking of which: Pine and Palm founder Max Curzon-Price was one of two outstanding F&B industry guests featured on the latest Track & Food podcast, along with Superbaba’s Dallah El Chami.

There’s a new Spanish ‘Jamoneria & Bocadillo Shop’ to try. As fans of all things Iberian, like Spanish olives, conservas, charcuterie and tapas, we’re plenty excited to check this place out.

Also on our radar is the new local wine brand posing the question on all of our minds: “What Happens Now?” They’re currently providing five compelling and drinkable answers out of their North Van winery, with a second batch slated to drop in November.

Hard to believe it was just five years ago that we met Cord Jarvie, Justin Tisdall and Bryan Satterford outside what would eventually become Juke, and crazy to think it’s been ten years since the Waldorf was revamped.

Need some warming up from the inside out? This should help: St. Lawrence now has reservations open for November. Time to tuck into some hearty French comfort food!

East Vancouver’s Straight and Marrow launches a new lineup of nose-to-tail comfort food dishes and handcrafted autumnal cocktails on November 4.

The Farmers Market is kicking off their Winter season this weekend! Riley Park opens on Saturday, October 31st and Hastings Park on Sunday, November 1st.

The Union is bringing back their popular ‘Build A Bao’ menu, this time as a take-out kit.

Also in comeback news: The Le Tigre food truck is back on the road! To celebrate, they’re offering half-price Braised Beef Kickass Rice Bowls and complimentary Sweet Passion Fruit Tea this Friday only.

Farmers Apprentice has a new dessert that we’re dying to try: Coronation grape & amaro Montenegro mille-feuille.

The new BBQ Bento Box from Whiskey Six BBQ is also calling our name. I mean, wow!

Have you had these Parker House Rolls from Say Mercy? Good news: the fluffy pillows of comfort are now available to add on to a take-out orders.

Get a jump on the rainy day doldrums by signing up for some UBC Farm online workshops. Upcoming topics of interest include: DIY Kombucha on November 3rd at 5:30 pm; and Mushroom Foraging on November 5th at 6:00 pm.

Speaking of learning online, Growing Chefs is offering a couple of rad workshops as part of their annual fundraiser Farms To Forks. Learn to cook vegetables with Chef Devon Latte of The Acorn this Sunday, or hook up with Chef Alain Chow from Kissa Tanto next Sunday. Details on both cooking classes here.

