Gotham Reveals Menus for Champagne Celebration Dinner and Dry Aged Beef Appreciation Feasts

the GOODS from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

Vancouver, BC | When the evening calls for something extra-indulgent, two new feature menus from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar offer guests the perfect way to celebrate large, in a smaller setting.

The Champagne Celebration and Dry Aged Beef Appreciation Menus were created to focus on the very best of the Gotham kitchen, cellar and bar. Developed by Executive Chef Jean Claude Douguet and Wine Director Sam Jonnery, each course is offered to inspire the conversation and conviviality that comes from enjoying great food and wine in an intimate setting.

Perfect for tables of 4 – 10, whether the occasion is special, or special enough, each menu promises a truly indulgent experience. Gotham’s Premium Dinner Experiences are available by reservation only, with a minimum of one week’s notice. Party size is limited to groups of 4 – 10, exceptions may apply.

CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION DINNER MENU | 435.00 per person

temptation

FRESH OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

Northern Divine organic caviar & creme fraiche

Blue Mountain Cellars ‘Blanc de Blancs’ 2011, Okanagan Valley, BC

to begin

APPLEWOOD SMOKED ATLANTIC SALMON

sweet red onion, pickled asparagus, crispy capers, whipped cream cheese

Le Mesnil ‘Blanc de Blancs’ Brut, Champagne, France

to continue

SEYMOUR STREET FRIED CHICKEN

spiced maple glaze, aged white cheddar macaroni

Marie Demets ‘Tradition’ Brut, Champagne, France

interlude

CHAMPAGNE GRANITE

frozen green grapes

main event

FILET OF PRIME BEEF TENDERLOIN

&

BUTTER-POACHED ATLANTIC LOBSTER

pommes dauphine, chanterelles mushrooms, haricots vert

sherry reduction

Geoffroy ‘Rose de Saignee’ Brut Premier Cru, Champagne, France

finale

CHAMPAGNE ZABAIONE

fresh strawberries

Vilmart ‘Grand Cellier’ Brut, Champagne, France

DRY-AGED BEEF APPRECIATION DINNER MENU | 535.00 per person

temptation

BUTTER-POACHED ATLANTIC LOBSTER

chanterelle, truffle soubise, Northern Divine organic caviar

Shafer ‘Red Shoulder Ranch’ Chardonnay 2016, Napa Valley Carneros, California

to begin

EAST-WEST DUO

A5 Kagoshima Wagyu Aburi & Canadian Prime Carpaccio

Resonance ‘Decouverte Vineyard’ Pinot Noir 2016, Willamette Valley, Oregon

to continue

DRY-AGED BRESAOLA

fresh melon, chicory champagne vinaigrette

Pio Cesare Barolo DOCG 2015, Piedmont, Italy

main event

RIB STEAK

60, 120 and 200 days-aged beef, morel risotto, charred asparagus

Bodega Garzon ‘Balasto’ Tannat, Maldonado, Uruguay

finale

DARK BELGIAN CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

vanilla bean ice cream

Fonseca Vintage Port 2007, Portugal

“Gotham has built a reputation as one of Vancouver’s great fine-dining destinations, and we’re thrilled to continue that tradition this Fall and Holiday season with an exceptional pair of premium dinner experiences,” says Gotham General Manager, Ben MacMaster. “The Champagne Celebration Menu and Dry-Aged Beef Appreciation Menu are perfect for those truly special celebrations that call for something indulgent and unique.”

For more information about Gotham Steakhouse & Bar and to make a reservation, visit https://gothamsteakhouse.com or contact the restaurant at 604-605-8282.

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.